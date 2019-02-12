Camden and Haringey councils pass budgets – including tax rises

Cllr Pat Berryman at a Haringey cabinet meeting in 2018. Picture: David Winskill Archant

Both Camden and Haringey councils passed budgets approving council tax increases this week as expected.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In Camden, the ruling Labour group’s plans for a 3.99 per cent (pc) rise were rubber-stamped in a comfortable vote along party lines on Monday evening.

All 39 Labour councillors in attendance voted for the budget – which includes upping the fines levied on flytipping and a £1.5m investment in the borough’s libraries – with the seven Tory councillors voting against and Sian Berry (Highgate, Green) joining three Lib Dems in abstaining.

Both amendments – which included Tory plans to merge IT functions with Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea councils – from the two opposition parties were voted down.

Meanwhile in Haringey, despite Lib Dem opposition, Cllr Joseph Ejiofor’s plans a 2.99pc council tax rise passed in a budget which committed £1billion to housebuilding.

Haringey have also pledged to remove 6,000 of the lowest income households in the borough from playing council tax.