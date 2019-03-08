Conservatives choose Roberto Weeden-Sanz as candidate for Barnet and Camden in 2020 London Assembly elections

Roberto Weeden-Sanz flanked by Conservative activists after he was selected to stand in the GLA elections next year. Picture: David Douglas Archant

The Conservative Party have selected a Barnet councillor as their candidate for the Barnet and Camden seat in next year’s London Assembly elections.

Roberto Weeden-Sanz, who has represented Brunswick Park since May last year, will contest the seat that the party lost in 2012, when Brian Coleman was defeated.

Labour’s Andrew Dismore announced he wouldn’t be fighting another election in January.

The 25-year-old was chosen as candidate last weekend. Camden Conservatives leader Oliver Cooper was in consideration for the candidacy but didn’t make the final shortlist.

Speaking to the Ham&High, Roberto said: “I’m obviously delighted. I’ve lived in Barnet all my life, and I did a lot of my growing up in Camden, particularly the Hawley Arms.

“We’re different boroughs, but we’re all on the Northern line, and I’d be the member for the Northern line.”