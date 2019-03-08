Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Conservatives choose Roberto Weeden-Sanz as candidate for Barnet and Camden in 2020 London Assembly elections

PUBLISHED: 18:00 26 March 2019

Roberto Weeden-Sanz flanked by Conservative activists after he was selected to stand in the GLA elections next year. Picture: David Douglas

Roberto Weeden-Sanz flanked by Conservative activists after he was selected to stand in the GLA elections next year. Picture: David Douglas

Archant

The Conservative Party have selected a Barnet councillor as their candidate for the Barnet and Camden seat in next year’s London Assembly elections.

Roberto Weeden-Sanz, who has represented Brunswick Park since May last year, will contest the seat that the party lost in 2012, when Brian Coleman was defeated.

Labour’s Andrew Dismore announced he wouldn’t be fighting another election in January.

The 25-year-old was chosen as candidate last weekend. Camden Conservatives leader Oliver Cooper was in consideration for the candidacy but didn’t make the final shortlist.

Speaking to the Ham&High, Roberto said: “I’m obviously delighted. I’ve lived in Barnet all my life, and I did a lot of my growing up in Camden, particularly the Hawley Arms.

“We’re different boroughs, but we’re all on the Northern line, and I’d be the member for the Northern line.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s billion-pound sell-off of right to buy properties

Stoneleigh Terrace on the Whittington Estate in Camden, where flats have sold for up to £815,000. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ex-staff take action over unpaid wages and ageism at celebrity hotspot Beach Blanket Babylon

Ex-employee Tomer Amar outside of Beach Blanket Babylon in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken Mears

Café Hampstead: Questions over banned company director Robert Newmark’s links to fashionable restaurant

Robert Newmark in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Sir William Stanley Peart, Highgate medical pioneer and roller-blading pensioner, dies aged 96

Sir William Stanley Peart: 'in characteristic pose, bird-watching in Blakeney Norfolk and wearing his favourite colour, turquoise.' Picture: Celia Pett

Fears that new traffic restrictions in Hampstead could create new rat run outside primary school

Christchurch Primary School children protest proposed road layout changes some fear would route more traffic past their school. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s billion-pound sell-off of right to buy properties

Stoneleigh Terrace on the Whittington Estate in Camden, where flats have sold for up to £815,000. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ex-staff take action over unpaid wages and ageism at celebrity hotspot Beach Blanket Babylon

Ex-employee Tomer Amar outside of Beach Blanket Babylon in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken Mears

Café Hampstead: Questions over banned company director Robert Newmark’s links to fashionable restaurant

Robert Newmark in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Sir William Stanley Peart, Highgate medical pioneer and roller-blading pensioner, dies aged 96

Sir William Stanley Peart: 'in characteristic pose, bird-watching in Blakeney Norfolk and wearing his favourite colour, turquoise.' Picture: Celia Pett

Fears that new traffic restrictions in Hampstead could create new rat run outside primary school

Christchurch Primary School children protest proposed road layout changes some fear would route more traffic past their school. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

EXCLUSIVE Arsenal and England women’s star Beth Mead: I enjoy creating as much as scoring

Beth Mead of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Kiyingi brace helps Hendon win at Actonians

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

UCS claim convincing triumph against Thamesians

Action from UCS Old Boys against Thamesians in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook)

Emotional Pochettino says he was close to tears after being at Spurs’ new ground

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino and dhairman Daniel Levy (pic; David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Skolars well beaten on trip to Oldham

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists