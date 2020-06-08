Search

Black Lives Matter: More than 300 attend Highgate protest while MP attends ‘powerful’ Crouch End demo

PUBLISHED: 17:23 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 08 June 2020

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate's Pond Square. Picture: Isla Kammerling

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate's Pond Square. Picture: Isla Kammerling

Archant

Saturday and Sunday saw more Black Lives Matter protests in Highgate and Crouch End.

Attendees at Highgate's second Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Isla KammerlingAttendees at Highgate's second Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Isla Kammerling

On Sunday afternoon around 300 activists took to Pond Square where – for the second time this week - there was a socially-distanced protest with attendees “taking a knee” in solidarity with victims of anti-Black racism.

And a day earlier a similar protest returned to the square in front of Hornsey Town Hall in Crouch End, with MP Catherine West among those taking part.

The Highgate protest took place at 2pm, and saw those present kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds – the length of time a Minnesota police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd before he died, sparking global outrage.

One of the organisers, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “The demo went really well. There were at least 300 people there – old and young, families, dogs. It was an amazing atmosphere.”

Crouch End Black Lives Matter campaigners. Picture: Haringey Stand Up To RacismCrouch End Black Lives Matter campaigners. Picture: Haringey Stand Up To Racism

READ MORE: BLACK LIVES MATTER: HIGHGATE AND CROUCH END SEE POIGNANT PROTESTS

She said after the kneeling there was spontaneous applause, before some silence and “black power salutes”.

One attendee, Highgate’s Jane Leggett, said: “More people knew about this in advance and people detoured from the park to join the gathering numbers. Both churches were fully supportive, offering the space in front to congregate while still social distancing.

“It was powerful – and right, for such an important event.”

In Crouch End on Saturday Ms West spoke to the crowds saying: “We are pleased to be here today in solidarity with the Black community but we also recognise white members of the community have an awful lot of heavy lifting to do.”

Both Highgate and Crouch End saw similar protests on Wednesday June 3, and there was also one in Highgate Wood.

Local councillors Cllr Adam Jogee (Lab, Hornsey) and Cllr Julia Ogiehor (Lib Dem, Muswell Hill) were among those to attend outside of Hornsey Town Hall.

READ MORE: ‘SHE IS A MARTYR’: 25 YEARS ON, JOY GARDNER’S MOTHERIS STILL FIGHTING FOR JUSTICE AFTER DEATH IN CUSTODY



Cllr Jogee said it had been “good to see so many local people safely registering their anger and reconfirming our collective commitment to equality”.

Both of the leading political parties in the Haringey have backed the protests, while in Camden the council’s buildings were lit up purple to show solidarity with the anti-racism movement.

