Gallery

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate and Crouch End kneel in anger over anti-Black racism

Cllr Julia Ogiehor (Lib Dem, Muswell Hill) among those kneeling in solidarity with victims of anti-Black violence. Picture: Lucie Goodayle @ Lucie Goodayle

Groups in Highgate and Crouch End took a knee on Wednesday in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters around the world.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Highgate Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Carlo Polisano The Highgate Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Carlo Polisano

In Pond Square, at 1pm a vigil organised by a local woman saw a wide cross-section of the community come out to stand – and kneel with victims of anti-Black racism.

While in Crouch End at the same time the green in front of Hornsey Town Hall saw campaigners on one knee for eight minutes and 43 seconds – the length of time a Minnesota police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd before he died last week.

Those taking part included members of the community and local councillors.

'White silence is violence': Placards at the Black Lives Matter event in Crouch End. Picture: Lucie Goodayle 'White silence is violence': Placards at the Black Lives Matter event in Crouch End. Picture: Lucie Goodayle

Cllr Adam Jogee (Lab, Hornsey) said afterwards: “The peaceful protest outside Hornsey Town Hall was a chance for our community to demonstrate our commitment to the universal truth: Black Lives Matter.

“It was good to see so many local people safely registering their anger and reconfirming our collective commitment to equality.”

READ MORE – ‘SHE IS A MARTYR’: 25 YEARS ON, JOY GARDNER’S MOTHERIS STILL FIGHTING FOR JUSTICE AFTER DEATH IN CUSTODY

On Twitter Cllr Julia Ogiehor said: “I have so much to say but still not sure how best to articulate. Today, I stopped crying and went to kneel for 8.46mins.”

Crouch Enders kneel in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters in front of Hornsey Town Hall. PIcture: Cllr Adam Jogee Crouch Enders kneel in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters in front of Hornsey Town Hall. PIcture: Cllr Adam Jogee

The woman who organised the Highgate protest did not want to give her name. She said: “My original intention had been just to go up to Highgate Village with some flyers I had made and try to amplify and share Black voices.

“I specifically wanted to do it in Highgate Village – a majority white area that’s very privileged. I shared it with a couple of friends and it was one of those things that just spiralled.”

“I wanted to try and find a safe way to make a stand.”

Cllr Julia Ogiehor at the Black Lives Matter protest in Crouch End. Picture: Lucie Goodayle Cllr Julia Ogiehor at the Black Lives Matter protest in Crouch End. Picture: Lucie Goodayle

READ MORE – BLACK LIVES MATTER: CAMDEN COUNCIL GOES PURPLE IN SOLIDARITY WITH GLOBAL PROTESTERS

Highate mum Roni Collins attended with her daughter Charlotte, 13. She said: “They felt strongly about what’s been happening and they wanted to show their support. This was their first protest, and the silence around the square was quite moving as the knelt.”

You may also want to watch:

Another, quieter, protest took place in Highgate Wood. Yolanda Perez-Rosselson attended, and told this newspaper it had been “a group of neighbours coming together to show support”.

A crowd of protestors kneel in Highgate. Picture: Roni Collins A crowd of protestors kneel in Highgate. Picture: Roni Collins

There are plans, yet to be confirmed, for a second protest in Highgate, while other demonstrations continue in central London.

A small protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Highgate Wood. Picture: Yolanda Perez-Rosselson A small protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Highgate Wood. Picture: Yolanda Perez-Rosselson

Teenagers Charlotte Collins and Darcy Parfitt kneel at Highate's Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Roni Collins Teenagers Charlotte Collins and Darcy Parfitt kneel at Highate's Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Roni Collins

A protester with a young baby at the Crouch End Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Lucie Goodayle A protester with a young baby at the Crouch End Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Lucie Goodayle