Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate and Crouch End kneel in anger over anti-Black racism

PUBLISHED: 13:46 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 04 June 2020

Cllr Julia Ogiehor (Lib Dem, Muswell Hill) among those kneeling in solidarity with victims of anti-Black violence. Picture: Lucie Goodayle

Cllr Julia Ogiehor (Lib Dem, Muswell Hill) among those kneeling in solidarity with victims of anti-Black violence. Picture: Lucie Goodayle

@ Lucie Goodayle

Groups in Highgate and Crouch End took a knee on Wednesday in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters around the world.

The Highgate Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Carlo PolisanoThe Highgate Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Carlo Polisano

In Pond Square, at 1pm a vigil organised by a local woman saw a wide cross-section of the community come out to stand – and kneel with victims of anti-Black racism.

While in Crouch End at the same time the green in front of Hornsey Town Hall saw campaigners on one knee for eight minutes and 43 seconds – the length of time a Minnesota police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd before he died last week.

Those taking part included members of the community and local councillors.

'White silence is violence': Placards at the Black Lives Matter event in Crouch End. Picture: Lucie Goodayle'White silence is violence': Placards at the Black Lives Matter event in Crouch End. Picture: Lucie Goodayle

Cllr Adam Jogee (Lab, Hornsey) said afterwards: “The peaceful protest outside Hornsey Town Hall was a chance for our community to demonstrate our commitment to the universal truth: Black Lives Matter.

“It was good to see so many local people safely registering their anger and reconfirming our collective commitment to equality.”

READ MORE – ‘SHE IS A MARTYR’: 25 YEARS ON, JOY GARDNER’S MOTHERIS STILL FIGHTING FOR JUSTICE AFTER DEATH IN CUSTODY

On Twitter Cllr Julia Ogiehor said: “I have so much to say but still not sure how best to articulate. Today, I stopped crying and went to kneel for 8.46mins.”

Crouch Enders kneel in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters in front of Hornsey Town Hall. PIcture: Cllr Adam JogeeCrouch Enders kneel in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters in front of Hornsey Town Hall. PIcture: Cllr Adam Jogee

The woman who organised the Highgate protest did not want to give her name. She said: “My original intention had been just to go up to Highgate Village with some flyers I had made and try to amplify and share Black voices.

“I specifically wanted to do it in Highgate Village – a majority white area that’s very privileged. I shared it with a couple of friends and it was one of those things that just spiralled.”

“I wanted to try and find a safe way to make a stand.”

Cllr Julia Ogiehor at the Black Lives Matter protest in Crouch End. Picture: Lucie GoodayleCllr Julia Ogiehor at the Black Lives Matter protest in Crouch End. Picture: Lucie Goodayle

READ MORE – BLACK LIVES MATTER: CAMDEN COUNCIL GOES PURPLE IN SOLIDARITY WITH GLOBAL PROTESTERS

Highate mum Roni Collins attended with her daughter Charlotte, 13. She said: “They felt strongly about what’s been happening and they wanted to show their support. This was their first protest, and the silence around the square was quite moving as the knelt.”

You may also want to watch:

Another, quieter, protest took place in Highgate Wood. Yolanda Perez-Rosselson attended, and told this newspaper it had been “a group of neighbours coming together to show support”.

A crowd of protestors kneel in Highgate. Picture: Roni CollinsA crowd of protestors kneel in Highgate. Picture: Roni Collins

There are plans, yet to be confirmed, for a second protest in Highgate, while other demonstrations continue in central London.

A small protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Highgate Wood. Picture: Yolanda Perez-RosselsonA small protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Highgate Wood. Picture: Yolanda Perez-Rosselson

Teenagers Charlotte Collins and Darcy Parfitt kneel at Highate's Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Roni CollinsTeenagers Charlotte Collins and Darcy Parfitt kneel at Highate's Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Roni Collins

A protester with a young baby at the Crouch End Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Lucie GoodayleA protester with a young baby at the Crouch End Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Lucie Goodayle

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

‘He would be so happy’: Toff’s fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Free Nazanin: Iranian authorities block Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s freedom bid and tell her to ‘call back next week’

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

Most Read

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

‘He would be so happy’: Toff’s fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Free Nazanin: Iranian authorities block Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s freedom bid and tell her to ‘call back next week’

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

British Speedway Quiz Night to support Riders’ Benevolent Fund

Malcolm Craven (West Ham), left, and Alec Statham (Bradford), fighting for position on the first bend at Wembley speedway in 1947. Picture: PA

Tottenham’s Green reflects on great Super League season

Tottenham Hotspur'’s Josie Green (left) and Arsenal'’s Vivanne Miedema battle for the ball

War experience made Compton a Middlesex legend says grandson

Middlesex and England cricketer Denis Compton poses at the wicket at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 4

Argentina's Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Nigeria at Saint Petersburg Stadium (pic Owen Humphreys/PA)

Arsenal’s Roord hoping for Champions League action

Jill Roord of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020
Drive 24