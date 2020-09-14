Search

Advanced search

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

PUBLISHED: 13:12 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 14 September 2020

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

© European Union 2020 - Source : EP

Camden councillor Luisa Porritt is now the sole nominee to become the Liberal Democrats’ candidate to become mayor of London, after her opponent dropped out amid historic claims of antisemitism.

The Belsize councillor will be the only name on the ballot, although party members could vote to reopen nominations.

Geeta Sidhu Robb was suspended by the party and take out of the contest on Sunday night, after comments emerged from a 1997 general election documentary where she urged voters in Blackburn not to vote for Jack Straw because they would be “voting for a Jew”. She had been running against Mr Straw as a Conservative.

The party’s president, Mark Pack, announced on Twitter that the party is carrying out an investigation into the incident and the selection of the former People’s Vote chair as a candidate.

This means Cllr Porritt, a former MEP, is favourite to be named on October 13 as the party’s candidate to face Sadiq Khan in the delayed mayoral vote next year.

Cllr Porritt tweeted on Monday: “What emerged over the weekend was heartbreaking. Sadly such attitudes still exist. As Jews we’re often painfully reminded of this, whether by graffiti or a musician. Like most Londoners, I believe in bringing communities together. I’ll be setting out how over the coming weeks.”

READ MORE: Belsize councillor Luisa Porritt confirmed in the race to be Lib Dem candidate for London mayor

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: A day in the life of Luisa Porritt MEP as she returns to EU parliament after Tory election win

In the footage which came to light at the weekend, Ms Sidhu Robb told a film crew in 1997 that she was going to “pull the gloves off” in her election against Mr Straw.

She said: “The Labour Party is going around with a microphone, saying she is against Islam, she is not Muslim, don’t vote for her because she’s against Islam, and this is making it racist, it’s making it personal. Particularly considering the fact that my husband actually is Muslim.

“So, we are just going to pull the gloves off. I am going to get a car and walk around, and drive through town telling everyone Jack Straw is a Jew. How is a Muslim going to vote for someone who is Jewish?”

She was then shown driving around the constituency shouting out of a megaphone that voting for the Labour candidate would be “voting for a Jew”.

Ms Sidhu Robb tweeted: “I am deeply ashamed of the ignorant and abusive language I used on one occasion in the 1997 general election campaign. As shown in the footage, I instantly regretted my appalling behaviour, which I continue to do.”

She wrote on Monday (September 14): “I apologise profusely for my actions in the 1997 General Election Campaign. My behaviour caused offence and hurt and I am deeply sorry. There is no room for any form of racism or anti-Semitism in society and as such I very much regret my conduct at that time.”

A London Liberal Democrat spokesperson said: “Geeta Sidhu Robb has been suspended from the Liberal Democrats and will not be on the ballot paper to be the Liberal Democrat candidate for mayor of London. There is an investigation under way in accordance with due process.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Crouch End estate agent ‘celebrating’ rising Muswell Hill rents during pandemic apologises

Reliable Homes took down the original video and its follow-up apology after a strong backlash. Picture: Google Maps

Regent’s Park dog attack: Elderly couple ‘nervous leaving the house’ after ‘racially-aggravated assault’

Regent's Park

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says there is ‘no escape’ after new trial is postponed in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told her husband: “People tell me to calm down. You don’t understand what it is like. Nothing is calm.” Picture: Free Nazanin

‘The land of life’: Muswell Hill’s Michael Rosen on surviving coronavirus, the NHS and returning to writing

Muswell Hill poet Michael Rosen back at Alexandra Palace after spending 47 days in intensive care with coronavirus. Here, he gives a thumbs up to a passer-by, the TV chef John Torode. Picture: Polly Hancock

Keir Starmer self-isolating after family member displays coronavirus symptoms

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into coronavirus self-isolation. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Crouch End estate agent ‘celebrating’ rising Muswell Hill rents during pandemic apologises

Reliable Homes took down the original video and its follow-up apology after a strong backlash. Picture: Google Maps

Regent’s Park dog attack: Elderly couple ‘nervous leaving the house’ after ‘racially-aggravated assault’

Regent's Park

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says there is ‘no escape’ after new trial is postponed in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told her husband: “People tell me to calm down. You don’t understand what it is like. Nothing is calm.” Picture: Free Nazanin

‘The land of life’: Muswell Hill’s Michael Rosen on surviving coronavirus, the NHS and returning to writing

Muswell Hill poet Michael Rosen back at Alexandra Palace after spending 47 days in intensive care with coronavirus. Here, he gives a thumbs up to a passer-by, the TV chef John Torode. Picture: Polly Hancock

Keir Starmer self-isolating after family member displays coronavirus symptoms

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into coronavirus self-isolation. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Keir Starmer self-isolating after family member displays coronavirus symptoms

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into coronavirus self-isolation. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Woman remains in hospital after being shot in Maida Hill

A woman was shot in Harrow Road, Maida Hill. Picture: David Nathan

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says there is ‘no escape’ after new trial is postponed in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told her husband: “People tell me to calm down. You don’t understand what it is like. Nothing is calm.” Picture: Free Nazanin

Arsenal defender Williamson says not to write them out of the title challenge

Arsenal's Beth Mead (centre) celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal with team-mates of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.