Camden MEP Luisa Porritt elected as Liberal Democrat's European Parliament deputy leader

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Lib Dem councillor and newly elected London MEP Luisa Porritt has been named deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats in the European Parliament.

Cllr Porritt, who recently turned 32, is the youngest MEP of the 15-strong group. She enters into an all-woman leadership team, including Catherine Bearder as leader.

The Belsize representative on Camden Coiuncil was only elected to the council in May last year, and has swiftly risen through the party's ranks.

She said: "I am looking forward to being a voice for my Liberal Democrat colleagues and those who elected us, first and foremost on a mandate to stop Brexit. Having joined the party after the 2016 EU referendum, I am passionate about the UK remaining in the European Union and playing a leading role within it.

"Here in Brussels, the Liberal Democrats are being welcomed with friendly smiles and open arms. Our group will be making sincere efforts to reach out to other MEPs from across Europe to gain support for stopping Brexit, as well as continuing to campaign hard back home. I am looking forward to playing a leading role in this effort as deputy leader."