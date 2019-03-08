Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

EU elections: Belsize councillor Luisa Porritt bids to become an MEP on birthday

PUBLISHED: 16:29 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 23 April 2019

Cllr Luisa Porritt, who is standing to become a Lib Dem MEP for London. Picture: Liberal Democrats

Cllr Luisa Porritt, who is standing to become a Lib Dem MEP for London. Picture: Liberal Democrats

Archant

One of Camden’s Lib Dem councillors is hoping she’ll have two reasons to celebrate on EU election polling day next month, as she turns 32 on the day she could be elected an MEP.

Belsize councillor Luisa Porritt has been named third on the party's list for the EU elections, if they take place, on May 23. At 31, she is the party's youngest candidate in London.

She was elected to Belsize after a recount during last year's council elections. She said: “I think we have a fantastic opportunity as a party in London to be the unequivocal pro-EU message in these elections. I joined days after the referendum in 2016, which was what motivated me to get involved in the first place.”

She says that if she wins, she won't be giving up her council seat. The Lib Dems got 6.7 per cent of the vote in 2014, and despite London's overwhelming vote for remain in 2016, may face a squeeze from the new Change UK party.

“There's nothing that stops you being a councillor and an MEP. I checked that before I did so as being a councillor's important to me. Councillors often have jobs outside this, and this is no different.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

Swain’s Lane hit-and-run leaves cyclist in hospital as police try to find driver of black BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Maida Vale Easter attack: ‘Serious assault’ sees victim rushed to hospital

Police outside of Maida Vale underground station after a serious assault on Easter Sunday. Picture: Maida Vale Muse

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Ham&High letters: Fitzroy Park, Heathside Prep School, Brexit, MEPs, dogs and renters

Heath users petition to prevent development of nearby plots in Fitzroy Park earlier this year. Front: Mary Powell and Nicky Mayhew, KLPA. Picture: POLLY HANCOCK

Most Read

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

Swain’s Lane hit-and-run leaves cyclist in hospital as police try to find driver of black BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Maida Vale Easter attack: ‘Serious assault’ sees victim rushed to hospital

Police outside of Maida Vale underground station after a serious assault on Easter Sunday. Picture: Maida Vale Muse

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Ham&High letters: Fitzroy Park, Heathside Prep School, Brexit, MEPs, dogs and renters

Heath users petition to prevent development of nearby plots in Fitzroy Park earlier this year. Front: Mary Powell and Nicky Mayhew, KLPA. Picture: POLLY HANCOCK

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs captain Lloris to return for clash with Seagulls

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (left) speaks to Hugo Lloris at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Tottenham Ladies fight back to earn crucial win over promotion rivals

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies defender Ashleigh Neville in action against Manchester United Women (pic: Wu's Photography).

Finchley heavyweight Chisora emphatically beats Gashi on points

Derek Chisora (left) in action against Senad Gashi (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA).

Blues come from behind to boost survival hopes

Wingate & Finchley players have a group huddle before a game (pic: Little James Photography).

Skolars leave it late to get tame Bears

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists