EU elections: Belsize councillor Luisa Porritt bids to become an MEP on birthday

Cllr Luisa Porritt, who is standing to become a Lib Dem MEP for London. Picture: Liberal Democrats Archant

One of Camden’s Lib Dem councillors is hoping she’ll have two reasons to celebrate on EU election polling day next month, as she turns 32 on the day she could be elected an MEP.

Belsize councillor Luisa Porritt has been named third on the party's list for the EU elections, if they take place, on May 23. At 31, she is the party's youngest candidate in London.

She was elected to Belsize after a recount during last year's council elections. She said: “I think we have a fantastic opportunity as a party in London to be the unequivocal pro-EU message in these elections. I joined days after the referendum in 2016, which was what motivated me to get involved in the first place.”

She says that if she wins, she won't be giving up her council seat. The Lib Dems got 6.7 per cent of the vote in 2014, and despite London's overwhelming vote for remain in 2016, may face a squeeze from the new Change UK party.

“There's nothing that stops you being a councillor and an MEP. I checked that before I did so as being a councillor's important to me. Councillors often have jobs outside this, and this is no different.”