Cllr Brian Gordon: Barnet stalwart dies days after he was supposed to become borough’s mayor

PUBLISHED: 15:36 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 10 September 2020

Cllr Brian Gordon. Picture: Barnet Council

Cllr Brian Gordon. Picture: Barnet Council

Archant

Tributes have been paid to Barnet councillor Brian Gordon, who died on Thursday – two days after he was to have been sworn in as the borough’s mayor for the next year.

Council leader Dan Thomas (Con, Finchley Church End) said “the whole community will be reeling” to hear of Cllr Gordon’s death.

Cllr Gordon represented Edgware ward as a Conservative for more than two decades.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Thomas added: “As well as being a committed Councillor, Brian was a keen journalist and legal counsellor, always keen to vocally support the causes close to his heart. He was also a well-known and respected member of his community at Machazikei Haddass in Edgware.

“On a personal note, I always appreciated Brian’s experience, questions and advice, and will sorely miss him.”

Cllr Caroline Stock – who Cllr Gordon was set to replace as mayor – said: “I am not sure words can sum up how sad it is to hear this news in the week that Brian was going to become the mayor.

“I know how much he was looking forward to taking on this role, together with his wife Julie.”

