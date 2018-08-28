Search

Barnet Council launch Capita contracts public consultation

PUBLISHED: 11:45 24 December 2018

Barnet Council has opened a public consultation about its controversial Capita contracts.

The council has approved a phased review of the contracts, and is now asking local people for their views on its plans, and on the quality of council services themselves.

But council leader Cllr Richard Cornelius said: “Both contracts have delivered significant financial benefits since their commencement in 2013. However, at the same time, there have also been various issues in respect of overall service performance.”

The first services to be reviewed, finance and strategic HR, will be brought back under council control by April 2019, with the council set to consider highways and regeneration services next.

In November Capita agreed to pay £4.12m to the council to make up for for “historic commercial issues” in the contracts, which have long been criticised by opposition councillors and trade union Unison.

To submit your views, visit engage.barnet.gov.uk/strategic-contract-review before February 15.

