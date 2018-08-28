Barnet Capita contracts: Councillors call for investigation after fraud report recommendation blocked

Cllr Alison Moore has called for an investigation. Picture: Nigel Sutton. © Nigel Sutton email pictures@nigelsuttonphotography.com

Councillors in Barnet have hit out at Capita for failing to action a ‘high priority’ recommendation made after the Trishul Shah fraud case.

After an independent report into the circumstances which led to the £2m fraud, Capita signed up to put in place a number of recommendations.

One of which was supposed to see a review of controls over BACS money transfers to new council suppliers, and this was even noted as complete at a November meeting of the council’s audit committee.

But last week it was revealed that his had not been the case, and a Capita employee had simply not instructed staff to do this.

In response, opposition councillors have called for an investigation into how this has happened.

Labour Audit spokesperson, Cllr Alison Moore said: “There must be an investigation into how this was allowed to happen. We are 6 months on from the publication of the report, and our last update said this action had been submitted and verified for testing. It is completely unacceptable.”

Meanwhile at the meeting, Conservative backbencher Cllr Laithe Jajeh said: “I find it really worrying. It’s almost the tail wagging the dog. That one employee at Capita was able to scupper that is really worrying.”

Councillors and officers at the meeting also expressed concern at the number of one-off payments being made, as these are not subject to the same checks as recurring payments.

A Barnet Council spokesperson said: “Action has been taken to implement this recommendation, but the council is not yet able to verify that the new process is working effectively.

“We are working with Capita to ensure that the implementation of this recommendation is completed and verified as quickly as possible.”

A Capita spokesperson said: “We temporarily delayed the implementation of one of the Grant Thornton recommendations because it could have delayed payments to our new suppliers, including SMEs which rely on prompt payment.

“We have now implemented this recommendation, and are working with the council to review and amend the process where necessary to ensure it maintains the integrity of financial controls but minimises any negative impact on suppliers.”