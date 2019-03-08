Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barnet Council leader Richard Cornelius steps down, Dan Thomas will take over

PUBLISHED: 14:09 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 09 May 2019

Conservative leader Richard Cornelius

Conservative leader Richard Cornelius

Archant

The leader of Barnet Council, Richard Cornelius, will not be seeking to extend his eight year stay at the helm.

Cllr Cornelius, who has been a councillor for Totteridge since 2006, informed the town hall's majority Tory group over the weekend that he would not be seeking re-election as leader at the local party's annual AGM.

Instead, his current deputy Cllr Dan Thomas - who represents Finchley Church End ward - will be the only candidate to take over the reins at Hendon Town Hall.

In a statement released today, the councillor said it "was time for someone else to have a turn".

Cllr Cornelius continued: "I have enjoyed the challenge of making the money go further. This has not always been easy and we have had to make some difficult decisions, but the borough is now in a better place."

You may also want to watch:

He said he was proud of his achievements and would continue as a councillor.

He also wished his successor Cllr Thomas well, saying: "I am confident he will be successful and hope he enjoys his time as much as I have."

The AGM, which is to take place next Thursday, sees the political group vote on who their executives and cabinet reps will be ahead of the Annual Council meeting on May 21.

Cllr Cornelius' opposite number, leader of the Labour group Cllr Barry Rawlings, tweeted when the news broke: "I wish him and his family well for the future.

"I know he was saddened by the way the party he has devoted much of his life to is falling apart at the seams and this may well have influenced his decision."

It is thought that a number of candidates have put their names forward to take over from Cllr Thomas as deputy leader, including Golders Green councillor and 2018-19 mayor Reuben Thompstone.

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Swain’s Lane collision: Man charged after cyclist knocked over by BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

St John’s Wood robbery: Police appeal after £800,000 worth of jewellery stolen in ‘terrifying’ raid

Expensive jewellery was stolen from a St John's Wood home. Picture: Met Police

Kentish Town City Farm: Staff concern about membership block while dispute of deficit continues

Christmas celebrations at Kentish Town City Farm

Infected Blood Inquiry: Ex-Crouch End victim of contaminated blood scandal tells inquiry of ‘30 years shackled to trust’

Clair Walton - contaminated blood

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Swain’s Lane collision: Man charged after cyclist knocked over by BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

St John’s Wood robbery: Police appeal after £800,000 worth of jewellery stolen in ‘terrifying’ raid

Expensive jewellery was stolen from a St John's Wood home. Picture: Met Police

Kentish Town City Farm: Staff concern about membership block while dispute of deficit continues

Christmas celebrations at Kentish Town City Farm

Infected Blood Inquiry: Ex-Crouch End victim of contaminated blood scandal tells inquiry of ‘30 years shackled to trust’

Clair Walton - contaminated blood

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal v Valencia semi-final second-leg preview

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Matteo Guendouzi during the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Cricket: Lord’s plays host to first Street Child World Cup final

Team England and India South line up ahead of the Street Child Cricket World Cup final at Lord's (pic Claire Skinner/MCC)

Moura hails Spurs win over Ajax as ‘greatest night of my career’

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Champions League semi-final, second leg match against Ajax (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Crouch End not in Division Two to make up the numbers

Crouch End players celebrate after winning promotion in 2018 (pic: Crouch End/Pratik Patel).

The real Tottenham show up and destiny suggests they will win the whole thing

The Tottenham Hotspur team celebrate after the final whistle of the Champions League semi-final, second leg against Ajax (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists