Barnet Council doesn’t rule out ‘bankruptcy’ if government support for Covid-19 expenses fails to materialise

PUBLISHED: 17:58 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:58 25 June 2020

Barnet Council has responded to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: LDRS

Barnet Council has responded to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: LDRS

Archant

Barnet Council is one of five local authorities nationwide to have not ruled out taking out at section 114 notice – which is akin to declaring bankruptcy – as a result of Covid-19 funding shortfalls.

The town hall is forecasting a £26m hole in its finances if no government funding is forthcoming, and its finance director told a meeting of its policy and resources committee that “reserves won’t be able to see us through 2021”.

Opposition councillors called on the council to lobby central government to offer extra funding quickly, while the council leader Cllr Dan Thomas (Con, Finchley Church End) said it was “cynical” to think the government would not follow-up on its promise to support local authority efforts to tackle coronavirus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus could blow £63m hole in Camden Council’s budget as finance chief calls for more government support

Finance director Anisa Darr told the meeting: “My current assessment is that 2021 is going to be a very difficult year for us if we don not bring forward the savings proposals we need to balance the budget. “If there’s no further funding and the forecasts remain as we are expecting the reserves won’t be able to see us through to 2021.”

The total budget shortfall forecasted by local authorities across the UK is at least £3.2bn

Cllr Thomas added that he thought it was right for the government to scrutinise the decisions councils made but said: “We will hold the government to account.”

READ MORE: Haringey Council forecasts £70m coronavirus toll amid concerns over “deep recession”

Leader of the opposition on the council, Cllr Barry Rawlings (Lab, Coppetts) said: “No-one thinks the Government is going to fully fund the total cost of Covid19, including the Barnet Tories. We don’t know how long the pandemic will last so things are looking bleak for the Council’s finances.

“We have a £26 million black hole in the budget, and no real plan for how that’s going to be plugged. Unless there’s a major change we are facing desperate days in the coming year.”

Local government minister Simon Clarke MP said: “We’re giving councils an unprecedented package of support, including £3.2 billion non-ringfenced emergency funding, to tackle the pressures they have told us they’re facing.

“This is part of a wider package of support from across government for local communities and businesses – totalling over £27 billion - including grants, business rate relief and for local transport.”

He added there was “a comprehensive plan” to support the ongoing viability of local government finances.

