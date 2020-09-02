Highgate councillor to become Camden’s new culture chief

Highgate councillor Anna Wright. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

A Highgate councillor will take on Camden’s culture, leisure and communities brief, after the Labour group’s AGM on Tuesday night.

Anna Wright was confirmed by council leader Georgia Gould as Jonathan Simpson’s replacement during the virtual meeting.

It is the first time Cllr Gould has been able to select her cabinet from the entire Labour group, rather than have the pool of councillors to fill the top table whittled down by a group vote.

Cllr Wright is the first member of the 2018 intake to make it into the cabinet. Her appointment also makes the cabinet gender balanced. The new cabinet will be approved by a vote of Camden’s full council on Monday.

Cllr Wright has previously served as chair of the William Ellis School Parents Association and is Healthwatch Camden’s policy and insight lead.

