Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Andrew Dismore: Barnet and Camden London Assembly member will not contest seat at election

PUBLISHED: 16:32 11 January 2019

Andrew Dismore, second left, at the Camden Against Violence march last year alongside MPs Keir Starmer and Tulip Siddiq and Cllr Abdul Hai. Picture: Polly Hancock

Andrew Dismore, second left, at the Camden Against Violence march last year alongside MPs Keir Starmer and Tulip Siddiq and Cllr Abdul Hai. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Barnet and Camden’s London Assembly member Andrew Dismore will not contest his seat at next year’s election.

The Labour politician has been in the role since 2012 but has today told Camden councillors he will not be seeking reselection for personal reasons.

The 64-year-old former MP for Hendon wrote in an email, seen by the Ham&High, it had been a “privilege” to represent the party and help so many constituents over the years.

He added: “However, after almost 40 years in elected politics as a Labour Party councillor, MP and now Assembly Member, it feels the time is right to stand down at the May 2020 London elections.

“My decision is not on political but personal grounds.

“After so long a time in frontline politics, I would like to help and encourage someone else to have the opportunity of representing the people of Barnet and Camden.

“Needless to say, I will continue to serve the two boroughs for the remainder of my term of office. I will also do all I can to support Labour’s new candidate for the 2020 assembly election to retain the seat for Labour and to re-elect Sadiq as mayor.”

Speaking to the Ham&High, he added: “I have enjoyed my time as an elected politician, especially fighting marginal constituencies like Hendon for parliament and Barnet and Camden on the assembly, and I shall still be around joining in Labour campaigns after I stand down.

“As Tony Benn said when he left the Commons, this will give me more time to spend on politics.”

Mr Dismore’s name may be perhaps most familiar to our readers as a regular fixture on the Ham&High letters page, where his lengthy exchanges with Hampstead campaigner Jessica Learmond-Criqui on the subject of police funding have stretched over months if not years.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

Fortismere School: Council housing could be key part of controversial £35.9m deal with town hall

Fortismere School, in Tetherdown, Muswell Hill. Picture: Martin Ball

‘What will you do to save this woman’s life?’: MP urges ‘decisive action’ as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has food and phone calls cut

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Saracens desperate to hit back on trip to Lyon

Saracens players look dejected after the defeat at Sale Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)

Spurs still without Dier for visit of Ole’s United

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier (pic: Steven Paston/PA Images).

Haringey head to Harlow in tip top shape

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou looks on from the touchline at Coles Park (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hampstead secure bonus point win in Grasshoppers try-fest

Hampstead rugby team pose for the camera (Pic: Jon Boyle)

Hendon aim for more success at leaders Hitchin

Action from Hendon against UCS Old Boys in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists