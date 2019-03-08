Thousands of north Londoners sign ‘Revoke Article 50’ petition as campaigners marched on Parliament to stop Brexit

Open Britain Hampstead ahead of the Put it to the People march on March 23. Picture: Sarah O'Keefe. Archant

Constituencies in Haringey and Camden are topping the billing in the “Revoke Article 50” online petition after thousands from north London marched in central London against Brexit last weekend.

In total, more than 85,000 people from Hampstead and Highgate, Hornsey and Wood Green, and Holborn and St Pancras signed the online petition, which was nearing six million signatures as the Ham&High went to press yesterday (Wed).

Catherine West MP’s seat had the second highest number of signatures in the country, 30,725, trailing Bristol West with 35,463.

Hampstead and Kilburn was fourth, with 27,710.

Ms West told the Ham&High she was: “proud but not surprised that over 30,000 people from Hornsey & Wood Green have signed the petition.

“It’s very clear there is no majority in Parliament for the prime minister’s proposal and I’ve consistently voted to take a catastrophic “no deal” off the table. But with time ticking down, we need to revoke Article 50 to make ‘no deal’ an impossibility.”

The petition reached a crescendo at the weekend as some 400,000 marched in support of a second referendum. The number, calculated by professor of crowd science at Manchester Metropolitan University Keith Still, is less than the 1 million figure suggested by organisers.

Open Britain Hampstead were some of those who protested.

One of its organisers, Sarah O’Keefe, said the group was “galvanised after Theresa May claimed the public just want to get on with [Brexit].”