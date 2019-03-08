Appeal for witnesses after East Finchley crash which left 90-year-old woman seriously injured

The site of the crash in East Finchley High Road. Picture: MPS Barnet Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 90-year-old woman was left seriously injured when she was hit by a van in East Finchley on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called at 12.15pm on Friday to the collision in East Finchley High Road.

You may also want to watch:

The pensioner was taken to hospital. Her injuries are serious but not thought to be life threatening.

The driver of the van, a 51-year-old man stopped at the scene. Later in the evening he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and taken to a north London police station.

He has since been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call officers at the Serious Collision Investigation Unit in Alperton, on 0208 246 9820.