Search

Advanced search

Appeal for witnesses after East Finchley crash which left 90-year-old woman seriously injured

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 September 2019

The site of the crash in East Finchley High Road. Picture: MPS Barnet

The site of the crash in East Finchley High Road. Picture: MPS Barnet

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 90-year-old woman was left seriously injured when she was hit by a van in East Finchley on Friday.

Officers were called at 12.15pm on Friday to the collision in East Finchley High Road.

You may also want to watch:

The pensioner was taken to hospital. Her injuries are serious but not thought to be life threatening.

The driver of the van, a 51-year-old man stopped at the scene. Later in the evening he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and taken to a north London police station.

He has since been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call officers at the Serious Collision Investigation Unit in Alperton, on 0208 246 9820.

Most Read

Murder probe launched after man shot dead in Kentish Town

Police cordon and forensic tent Prince of Wales Rd junction Malden Rd NW5 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Woman suffers ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after being hit by a bus in Temple Fortune

A woman has been hit by a bus in Temple Fortune, near the Waitrose. Picture: Google Maps

Woman in her 20s fatally stabbed in Chalk Farm

Police tent outside Hardington block Belmont St NW1 on 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Bill Oddie among Hampstead locals urging council to stop Keats House’s bid for film screenings and alcohol licence

Bill Oddie is one of the Hampstead locals objecting to Keats House's new licensing application. Picture: Polly Hancock

Pensioner ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by van in East Finchley High Road

The site of the crash in East Finchley High Road. Picture: MPS Barnet

Most Read

Murder probe launched after man shot dead in Kentish Town

Police cordon and forensic tent Prince of Wales Rd junction Malden Rd NW5 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Woman suffers ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after being hit by a bus in Temple Fortune

A woman has been hit by a bus in Temple Fortune, near the Waitrose. Picture: Google Maps

Woman in her 20s fatally stabbed in Chalk Farm

Police tent outside Hardington block Belmont St NW1 on 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Bill Oddie among Hampstead locals urging council to stop Keats House’s bid for film screenings and alcohol licence

Bill Oddie is one of the Hampstead locals objecting to Keats House's new licensing application. Picture: Polly Hancock

Pensioner ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by van in East Finchley High Road

The site of the crash in East Finchley High Road. Picture: MPS Barnet

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Two Royal Free nurses travel to Democratic Republic of Congo to help tackle Ebola crisis

Jess Joyce and Kirsty Metz from the Royal Free will be heading to the Democratic Republic of Congo to help tackle the Ebola outbreak in Goma, in the east of the African country. Picture: Royal Free Hospital

Appeal for witnesses after East Finchley crash which left 90-year-old woman seriously injured

The site of the crash in East Finchley High Road. Picture: MPS Barnet

Tottenham Hotspur to deliver unique NFL themed tours of its new stadium

General view of the Tottenham Stadium during the NFL Flag Championships (Pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

Williamson: Pressure an advantage for Arsenal Women

Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Loizou pleased with second half performance as Haringey Borough advance in FA Cup

Georgios Aresti of Haringey scores and celebrates during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists