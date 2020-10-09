Met Police pay tribute to Muswell Hill cop Keith Blakelock on 35th anniversary of Broadwater Farm murder
PUBLISHED: 17:05 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 09 October 2020
Archant
Police paid tribute to Muswell Hill cop Keith Blakelock on Tuesday on the 35th anniversary of his murder.
PC Blakelock, a 40-year-old father of three, was killed on duty during the Broadwater Farm riots in Tottenham in 1985. His murder remains unsolved.
Police officers from the Met paid their respects to the home beat officer for Muswell Hill with a minute’s silence at his grave on October 6.
Haringey Police tweeted on Tuesday: “Today we remember and honour our fallen colleague Keith Blakelock who was killed on duty 35 years ago.
“Keith was a home beat officer @MPSMuswellHill. Officers observed a minute’s silence while a wreath was laid at Keith’s grave in a private ceremony. Always in our hearts.”
Anyone with information on PC Blakelock’s murder can contact the Met on 0207 230 4294 or 101.
Alternatively, anonymously contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
