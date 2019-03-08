Steeds Road: Muswell Hill woman dies in hospital after suffering serious head and neck injuries.

Forensic officers at the house in Steeds Road, Muswell Hill. Picture: @DanMoss Archant

A woman has died in hospital after suffering serious head and neck injuries at her home in Muswell Hill last week.

The woman in her 60s died on Friday. Police and ambulances were called to Steeds Road at 11.45pm on Tuesday August 27 to reports of a woman with serious injuries.

She was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where she was in a critical condition until Friday.

Her family has been told and are being supported by members of the Metropolitan Police's north area safeguarding team, which is leading enquiries.

A post-mortem examination will take place later this week. Scotland Yard told the Ham&High that her death is being treated as unexplained.

As forensic officers worked at the house on Thursday, one eyewitness told this newspaper: "I woke up because of the flashing lights. The front door was wide open. She was on the stairs and they started working on her. Then they eventually took her outside and carried on working on her for a good 20 minutes. It is quite shocking."

A 73-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday. He has been released on bail to a date in late September.

