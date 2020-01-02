Muswell Hill police track stolen moped to Coldfall Wood

Police chasing a group of suspected moped-robbers tracked a stolen scooter to Coldfall Wood, Muswell Hill on New Year's Day.

After being called to the scene of a robbery in Wood Vale, cops searched the area and discovered the abandoned moped near to Barrenger Road.

Witnesses reported an extensive police search in the area around Coldfall Wood and seeing forensics officers on the scene.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 18:09hrs on Wednesday, 1 January to reports of a robbery on Wood Vale, N10. Officers attended and were informed that the victim's moped had been stolen.

"A search of the area was carried out and the moped was located in the vicinity of Barrenger Road.

Scotland Yard said officers had made three arrests.