Police think 'drive-by shooting' killed man in Kentish Town

PUBLISHED: 10:01 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 10 September 2019

Police cordon and forensic tent Prince of Wales Rd junction Malden Rd NW5 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police cordon and forensic tent Prince of Wales Rd junction Malden Rd NW5 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police are appealing for information after a "drive-by shooting murder" in Kentish Town on Sunday night.

A 24-year-old man died at the scene after he was shot at the junction of Malden Road and Prince of Wales Road, near the Fiddlers Elbow Pub shortly before midnight. There have been no arrests.

Det Ch Insp Simon Stancomb said: "Everything we have found out so far points to this being a drive-by shooting. We know that just before midnight a moped with a rider and pillion passenger drove north on Malden Road before waiting in Marsden Street for a short period of time. The moped then drove back down Malden Road before turning into Prince of Wales Road by the Fiddlers Elbow Pub. The suspects then produced a firearm and shot the victim at close range. Forensic analysis and review of CCTV footage continues apace but we need witnesses to come forward.

"Were you there? Did you hear or see anything suspicious? Did you see a moped matching the description making off? Did you see the moped and riders waiting in Marsden Street? My team are ready to take your call.

"We are particularly keen to hear from the occupants of a Toyota Prius, a Ford Focus and motorbike seen in the area at the time. Passing motorists with dash-cam footage that captured parts of what took place are also being sought. Please do come forward with any information you have. It could prove vital to identifying those involved and bringing them to justice."

The victim's next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem is due to take place today. Police are investigating.

The shooting happened on the same night a woman in her 20s, named locally as "Shakira", was fatally stabbed less than a mile away in Belmont Street, Chalk Farm.

