Police search for costumed figure in relation to racist graffiti in Swiss Cottage
Published: 4:04 PM December 4, 2020 Updated: 11:09 AM December 9, 2020
- Credit: Archant
Police are searching for an individual who dressed in a horrifying “Manga-style” outfit to spray racist graffiti in Swiss Cottage.
The offensive act took place on October 18 and saw the wall of a school vandalised.
Scotland Yard have now released an image of the person they want to speak to.
The individual’s face is completely concealed – they are wearing a dark mask and a costume featuring a cartoon of a brain.
The incident took place in Adelaide Road, Swiss Cottage between 7.10 and 7.45pm on the Saturday evening in question.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone with information can contact police via 101, quoting CAD 3694/271NOV2020 or by calling Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Hampstead Garden Suburb housing extension rejected by Barnet Council planning committee
- 2 Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville
- 3 Golders Green grandmother looking forward to hugging family after getting first Royal Free Hospital Covid-19 vaccine
- 4 Watch: Maida Vale driver crashes at 80mph into row of supercars in Chelsea
- 5 Shop Local: Hampstead graduates defy Covid-19 to set up fashion brands during the lockdowns
- 6 In picture: Dogs the draw at Alexandra Palace for London Search and Rescue fundraiser
- 7 Christmas tree and new play area brighten up Paddington Recreation Ground in Maida Vale
- 8 Christmas Events in Highgate
- 9 Film review: We Are The Geordies (12A)
- 10 Hampstead High street gets a second creperie amid war of words
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus