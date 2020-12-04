Police search for costumed figure in relation to racist graffiti in Swiss Cottage

Published: 4:04 PM December 4, 2020 Updated: 11:09 AM December 9, 2020

The masked figure who sprayed racist graffiti on a Swiss Cottage wall. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Archant

Police are searching for an individual who dressed in a horrifying “Manga-style” outfit to spray racist graffiti in Swiss Cottage.

A from-behind view of the masked figure who sprayed racist graffiti on a Swiss Cottage wall. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Archant

The offensive act took place on October 18 and saw the wall of a school vandalised.

Scotland Yard have now released an image of the person they want to speak to.

The individual’s face is completely concealed – they are wearing a dark mask and a costume featuring a cartoon of a brain.

The incident took place in Adelaide Road, Swiss Cottage between 7.10 and 7.45pm on the Saturday evening in question.

Anyone with information can contact police via 101, quoting CAD 3694/271NOV2020 or by calling Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.