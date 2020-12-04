Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express Home > News

Police search for costumed figure in relation to racist graffiti in Swiss Cottage

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 4:04 PM December 4, 2020    Updated: 11:09 AM December 9, 2020
The masked figure who sprayed racist graffiti on a Swiss Cottage wall. Picture: Met Police

The masked figure who sprayed racist graffiti on a Swiss Cottage wall. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Archant

Police are searching for an individual who dressed in a horrifying “Manga-style” outfit to spray racist graffiti in Swiss Cottage.

A from-behind view of the masked figure who sprayed racist graffiti on a Swiss Cottage wall. Picture: Met Police

A from-behind view of the masked figure who sprayed racist graffiti on a Swiss Cottage wall. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Archant

The offensive act took place on October 18 and saw the wall of a school vandalised.

Scotland Yard have now released an image of the person they want to speak to.

The individual’s face is completely concealed – they are wearing a dark mask and a costume featuring a cartoon of a brain.

The incident took place in Adelaide Road, Swiss Cottage between 7.10 and 7.45pm on the Saturday evening in question.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information can contact police via 101, quoting CAD 3694/271NOV2020 or by calling Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hampstead Garden Suburb housing extension rejected by Barnet Council planning committee
  2. 2 Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville
  3. 3 Golders Green grandmother looking forward to hugging family after getting first Royal Free Hospital Covid-19 vaccine
  1. 4 Watch: Maida Vale driver crashes at 80mph into row of supercars in Chelsea
  2. 5 Shop Local: Hampstead graduates defy Covid-19 to set up fashion brands during the lockdowns
  3. 6 In picture: Dogs the draw at Alexandra Palace for London Search and Rescue fundraiser
  4. 7 Christmas tree and new play area brighten up Paddington Recreation Ground in Maida Vale
  5. 8 Christmas Events in Highgate
  6. 9 Film review: We Are The Geordies (12A)
  7. 10 Hampstead High street gets a second creperie amid war of words

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shop Local

‘Hospitality cannot continue switching the tap on and off’ – pubs reopen...

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Beckford Primary School renamed West Hampstead after vote opts against...

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Podcasts

Ham&High Podcast: Gail’s Bakery boss on opening in South End Green

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon

New Hampstead restaurant to open with ‘split’ layout and filtered air to...

Elinor James

person
Comments powered by Disqus