Search

Advanced search

Police search for costumed figure in relation to racist graffiti in Swiss Cottage

PUBLISHED: 16:04 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 04 December 2020

The masked figure who sprayed racist graffiti on a Swiss Cottage wall. Picture: Met Police

The masked figure who sprayed racist graffiti on a Swiss Cottage wall. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police are searching for an individual who dressed in a horrifying “Manga-style” outfit to spray racist graffiti in Swiss Cottage.

A from-behind view of the masked figure who sprayed racist graffiti on a Swiss Cottage wall. Picture: Met PoliceA from-behind view of the masked figure who sprayed racist graffiti on a Swiss Cottage wall. Picture: Met Police

The offensive act took place on October 18 and saw the wall of a school vandalised.

You may also want to watch:

Scotland Yard have now released an image of the person they want to speak to.

The individual’s face is completely concealed – they are wearing a dark mask and a costume featuring a cartoon of a brain.

The incident took place in Adelaide Road, Swiss Cottage between 7.10 and 7.45pm on the Saturday evening in question.

Anyone with information can contact police via 101, quoting CAD 3694/271NOV2020 or by calling Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal fans for making difference in win over Rapid Vienna

A general view of socially distanced fans in the stands during the UEFA Europa League Group B match at The Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal fans treated to comfortable Europa League win on return to Emirates

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (right) attempts a shot on goal during the UEFA Europa League Group B match at The Emirates Stadium

‘I was in tears when I saw the first run through’

Shane Zaza and Alec Newman in Harold Pinter's the Dumb Waiter at Hampstead Theatre

Concerns raised over Royal Free hospital’s relationship with controversial parking firm

Politicians have raised concerns about the Royal Free NHS trust's dealings with enforcement firm ParkingEye, after the Ham&High uncovered a string of complaints. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire.

Cricks Corner: Dartmouth Park Hill ‘institution’ under threat from plans to turn cafe into home

Cricks Corner, on the junction of Dartmouth Park Hill ad Bickerton Road. Picture: Cricks Corner