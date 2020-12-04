Police search for costumed figure in relation to racist graffiti in Swiss Cottage
PUBLISHED: 16:04 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 04 December 2020
Police are searching for an individual who dressed in a horrifying “Manga-style” outfit to spray racist graffiti in Swiss Cottage.
The offensive act took place on October 18 and saw the wall of a school vandalised.
Scotland Yard have now released an image of the person they want to speak to.
The individual’s face is completely concealed – they are wearing a dark mask and a costume featuring a cartoon of a brain.
The incident took place in Adelaide Road, Swiss Cottage between 7.10 and 7.45pm on the Saturday evening in question.
Anyone with information can contact police via 101, quoting CAD 3694/271NOV2020 or by calling Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.
