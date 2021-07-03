Police seek man for questioning in connection with dog cruelty offences

Published: 8:46 AM July 3, 2021 Updated: 8:51 AM July 3, 2021

Police are seeking Steven Meredith for questioning over cruelty to dogs - Credit: Met Police

Police are seeking a man for questioning about suspected dog cruelty offences.

North London officers wish to speak to Steven Meredith, 41, who has links with Camden and Colindale.

Call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference 1294/02Jun.

Information or enquiries can be sent by email to MPSMailbox-.OperationTarget@met.police.uk ref: 1294/02Jun.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.