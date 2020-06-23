Search

Police renew appeal over Camden bar assault which left man with broken nose

PUBLISHED: 07:53 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:53 23 June 2020

The three men police wish to speak with in connection with the incident on January 5. Last week, a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. Picture: Met Police

The three men police wish to speak with in connection with the incident on January 5. Last week, a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. Picture: Met Police

Brian Chandrabose

Police are again appealing for information after a man who stepped in to protect his female friends was assaulted in Camden and left with a broken nose.

The Met has released a new image of three men they want to speak to in connection with their investigation.

The assault occurred around 2am on January 5 at a bar in Chalk Farm Road when a group of men approached the 23-year-old victim and his friends.

They are then reported to have behaved inappropriately toward some of the victim’s female friends.

When the victim intervened and asked them to stop he was attacked and was left with facial injuries. The group of men then left the bar.

PC Martin Edwards said: “As a result of an earlier appeal, we have identified one of the men we needed to speak with.

“I am now urging people to take another look at this photograph, which now includes a further male we need to identify, and give us their names.”

On June 17 police arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. He was later released under investigation.

If you recognise any of the men in the photograph call the police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 774/05Jan.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Haringey parking proposals split environmental campaigners and businesses over permit hikes

There will be a £50 surcharge on secondary permits if the plans are approved. Picture: Polly Hancock

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

