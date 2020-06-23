Police renew appeal over Camden bar assault which left man with broken nose

The three men police wish to speak with in connection with the incident on January 5. Last week, a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. Picture: Met Police Brian Chandrabose

Police are again appealing for information after a man who stepped in to protect his female friends was assaulted in Camden and left with a broken nose.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Met has released a new image of three men they want to speak to in connection with their investigation.

The assault occurred around 2am on January 5 at a bar in Chalk Farm Road when a group of men approached the 23-year-old victim and his friends.

They are then reported to have behaved inappropriately toward some of the victim’s female friends.

You may also want to watch:

When the victim intervened and asked them to stop he was attacked and was left with facial injuries. The group of men then left the bar.

PC Martin Edwards said: “As a result of an earlier appeal, we have identified one of the men we needed to speak with.

“I am now urging people to take another look at this photograph, which now includes a further male we need to identify, and give us their names.”

On June 17 police arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. He was later released under investigation.

If you recognise any of the men in the photograph call the police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 774/05Jan.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org