Police officer hospitalised after Dartmouth Park Hill hit-and-run

Published: 1:19 PM April 16, 2021 Updated: 1:28 PM April 16, 2021

A police officer was hospitalised on Thursday after a hit-and-run in Dartmouth Park Hill.

The driver of the passing vehicle did not stop and the victim suffered injuries to his lower body, shortly before 3pm.

The victim was standing outside a stationary police car when he was struck. The vehicle was damaged but the officer’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The incident happened between Churchill Road and Spencer Rise, north of Tufnell Park Underground.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service attended the scene.

Scotland Yard has opened an investigation into the hit-and-run, and is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam/moving footage should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 4030/15APR.

Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/