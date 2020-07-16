Met Police officer charged with sexual offence of watching ‘private act’ in Camden

Detective Sergeant Benjamin McNish will face charge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 17. Picture: Met Police Archant

A police officer has been charged with possessing extreme pornography and with watching someone perform a “private act” in Camden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Detective Sergeant Benjamin McNish is charged with observing a person doing a private act in Adelaide Road on February 18 last year, contrary to section 67 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

You may also want to watch:

DS McNish, from the Met’s East Area Command Unit, is also charged with possessing extreme pornographic imagery on the same date, contrary to section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008.

The serving officer will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 17. He was not on duty at the time of the alleged sexual offence.

The arrest and charge follow an investigation by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.