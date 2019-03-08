Search

Robert Chandler: Police looking to try and find missing 67-year-old Hampstead man

PUBLISHED: 17:04 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 01 October 2019

Robert Chandler. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Robert Chandler. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Archant

Concerns are mounting after a Hampstead man has gone missing after returning from a family holiday.

Robert Chandler on a train arriving into London Bridge station from Gatwick Airport. Picture: Metropolitan PoliceRobert Chandler on a train arriving into London Bridge station from Gatwick Airport. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Robert Chandler, 67, was last seen at 3.05pm on Tuesday September 24 at London Bridge train station.

He had returned back home from Gatwick Airport after a holiday in Spain with his wife and 32-year-old daughter.

He had boarded the train alone after his wife's ticket didn't active the gates at Gatwick, and she has gone to seek assistance.

Robert Chandler. Picture: Metropolitan PoliceRobert Chandler. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Robert is white, with a grey beard and of heavy build. When he was last seen he was wearing a khaki Parka-style jacket and had a small, grey, wheeled suitcase. He didn't have his passport, wallet or phone with him.

Officers and his family are especially concerned as he has bipolar disorder and he wasn't thought to be taking medication.

Anyone who may have information should call police on 101 or call the charity Missing People on 116000. Please quote reference 19MIS038267.

Man falls onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Man dies after falling onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Zahir Visiter: Killers used London Central Mosque to change clothes and evade the police, court told

Zahir Visiter. Picture: Met Police

Hampstead and Kilburn’s new Tory candidate Johnny Luk says he would back a no-deal Brexit

Johnny Luk on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Johnny Luk/Hampstead and Kilburn Conservative Association

Barron at 50: Veteran Muswell Hill hairdresser who styled Alvin Stardust and Michael McIntyre celebrates half a century

David Barron today. Picture: David Barron

