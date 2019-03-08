Robert Chandler: Police looking to try and find missing 67-year-old Hampstead man

Robert Chandler. Picture: Metropolitan Police Archant

Concerns are mounting after a Hampstead man has gone missing after returning from a family holiday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Robert Chandler on a train arriving into London Bridge station from Gatwick Airport. Picture: Metropolitan Police Robert Chandler on a train arriving into London Bridge station from Gatwick Airport. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Robert Chandler, 67, was last seen at 3.05pm on Tuesday September 24 at London Bridge train station.

He had returned back home from Gatwick Airport after a holiday in Spain with his wife and 32-year-old daughter.

You may also want to watch:

He had boarded the train alone after his wife's ticket didn't active the gates at Gatwick, and she has gone to seek assistance.

Robert Chandler. Picture: Metropolitan Police Robert Chandler. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Robert is white, with a grey beard and of heavy build. When he was last seen he was wearing a khaki Parka-style jacket and had a small, grey, wheeled suitcase. He didn't have his passport, wallet or phone with him.

Officers and his family are especially concerned as he has bipolar disorder and he wasn't thought to be taking medication.

Anyone who may have information should call police on 101 or call the charity Missing People on 116000. Please quote reference 19MIS038267.