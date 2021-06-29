Police investigate report of sexual assault in Highgate Wood

Published: 11:24 AM June 29, 2021

Police are investigating a reported sexual assault in Highgate Wood in the early hours of Tuesday (June 26).

Highgate Wood was closed on the morning of June 29 as police officers established a crime scene to conduct its investigations over the incident which was reported shortly after 2am.

No arrests have been made and a woman is being supported by specialist officers. Enquiries by the Metropolitan Police are ongoing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 676/28JUN - or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.