Police investigate report of sexual assault in Highgate Wood

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 11:24 AM June 29, 2021   
Highgate Wood. Picture: Sam Volpe

Police have established a crime scene in Highgate Wood - Credit: Archant

Police are investigating a reported sexual assault in Highgate Wood in the early hours of Tuesday (June 26).  

Highgate Wood was closed on the morning of June 29 as police officers established a crime scene to conduct its investigations over the incident which was reported shortly after 2am.  

No arrests have been made and a woman is being supported by specialist officers. Enquiries by the Metropolitan Police are ongoing.  

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 676/28JUN - or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

