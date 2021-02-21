Firearms charges after Hampstead Garden Suburb vehicle stop
- Credit: Archant
Four men have been charged with firearms offences after two cars were stopped in Hampstead Garden Suburb on Thursday.
Detectives have charged four men with firearms offences after two vehicles were stopped in Addison Way in the Suburb on Thursday, February 18.
Marigien Baryiemev, 23, Andre Gordon and Clinton Obode, both 24, and Victor Uri Hairapetyan, 46, have all been charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. They also face the same charges relating to ammunition.
Baryiemev has no fixed address, Obode is from Littlefield Road in Burnt Oak, Gordon is from St Mary's Grove, East Barnet, and Hairapetyan is from Braemar Avenue in Neasden.
At Barkingside Magistrates' Court, Gordon and Hairapetyan were remanded in custody, while Obode has been bailed. All three will next appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 22.
Baryiemev will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on February 22.
