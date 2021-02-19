Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Hampstead Garden Suburb: Four arrests after police find gun

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 7:23 AM February 19, 2021    Updated: 7:27 AM February 19, 2021
A handgun recovered during a police operation in Hampstead Garden Suburb.

A handgun recovered during a police operation in Hampstead Garden Suburb. - Credit: Met Police

Specialist cops arrested four men in the early hours of Thursday morning after finding a gun during an "intelligence-led operation" in Hampstead Garden Suburb.

Scotland Yard said a firearm was found when two cars were stopped in Addison Way at around 12.30am on February 18.

Firearms officers were involved and the two cars were searched, the Met said. 

Four men, aged 23, 24 and 46, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. The men remain in police custody.

Det Insp Glenn Butler, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "Due to the dedicated and hard work of officers from the Specialist Crime Command we have been able to successfully seize and remove a lethal weapon from the streets of London.

"Being in possession of a weapon such as this is unacceptable and poses an abhorrent risk to people's lives. We will continue to do all that we can to keep people and communities safe."

Most Read

  1. 1 West Hampstead flat owners face £100k bills for flammable cladding
  2. 2 'I want to leave it to Hampstead': New kiosk to continue creperie legacy
  3. 3 Golders Green Hippodrome: Community effort to support planning application
  1. 4 Kentish Town stabbing: Victim named and man charged with murder
  2. 5 Permitted development plans 'disastrous', says Hampstead forum
  3. 6 Haverstock Hill cycle lanes scheme returns - and goes to consultation
  4. 7 'We're giving back': Crouch End businesses fundraise for NHS staff
  5. 8 Kentish Town fatal stabbing: Two arrested after man killed
  6. 9 Royal Free to host world's first 'human challenge' Covid trial
  7. 10 How did Hampstead Heath become a heaven to fear?
Gun crime
Hampstead Garden Suburb News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

University College Hospital

Reader Letters | Opinion

Covid care, UCS, Crouch End, planning and horses

Readers' letters

Logo Icon
Cllr Matt White and traffic in Crouch End

Environment

'We need urgent action': Haringey plan for cycle lanes and traffic measures

Will Durrant

Logo Icon
Hugh Graham has been jailed for a number of child sex offences.

Crime

Jail for Hampstead and Camden paedophile church minister

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (left) and Leeds United's Stuart Dallas battle for the ball during the Premier

Arsenal FC | Opinion

Priceless Saka is set to be one of the best youngsters in Europe

Jake Leach

Logo Icon