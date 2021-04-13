Police dog Dexter meets and greets at Whittington Hospital

Gallery

Published: 1:23 PM April 13, 2021

Camden and Islington's head of police, Chief Superintendent Raj Kohli (left), and eight-year-old hospital visitor Stefan Jenner - with PD Dexter - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Metropolitan Police took some of its furry officers to the Whittington Hospital on Friday to give NHS staff some light respite.

PD Dexter, the Met’s first “wellbeing dog”, was joined on April 9 by some of the Met’s horses to meet workers at the Whittington.

One intensive care patient who had been in the hospital for months, and who missed his dogs back home, had the opportunity to have a cuddle with Dexter.

Initially, the police canine was training to be a dog that sniffed out drugs, but he was deemed too sociable for the role, so has taken on a new career in boosting morale. PD Dexter is deployed to visit teams to provide well-deserved rest and affection through cuddles, playtime and walks.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “As ever we thank all of our NHS colleagues for everything they have done and continue to do within our local community.”

From left: Dr Phoebe Shanaff; Vanos the police horse ridden by PC Slay; Dr Georgina Harridge; and clinical nurse specialist Paula Almeida - Credit: Polly Hancock

From left: staff member Tracy Palmer; Rebel the police horse ridden by PC Tweedle; and Alys Kernan - Credit: Polly Hancock

From left: Dr Phoebe Shanaff; Vanos the police horse ridden by PC Slay, dietician Emmanuel Shamou; and Dr Georgina Harridge - Credit: Polly Hancock

Midwife Carmel Mulligan with Vanos the horse and his rider PC Slay - Credit: Polly Hancock