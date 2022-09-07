Police were called to the Highgate Bowl as a confrontation between environmental protesters and a developer's contractor became "aggressive".

Haringey Tree Protectors (HTP) had been guarding five mature trees in Townsend Yard for 13 days when building contractors from Mead Building Contractors arrived to destroy them on August 30.

A spokesperson of the Met Police said that "allegations of aggressive behaviour were made by both parties" but that "no offences were recorded."

Haringey Tree Protectors continue to try and safeguard two mature Lime trees in Townsend Yard - Credit: @JustPlaneNews

One copper beech tree and two sycamores were cut down, while two lime trees, which had tree preservation orders (TPO) when permission was given to remove them, remain.

Planning permission for seven mews houses on the site was approved by Haringey Council in 2020.

Three members of HTP were protesting but as the land belongs to developer Sean Meadows, they were trespassing.

30th of August 2022, Highgate, London, UK. Concerned Haringey residents block the access to townsend Yard in order to prevent two null TPOs (Tree Prevention Orders) and three other mature trees fellings. . - Credit: Sabrina Merolla

One member of HTP, who asked not to be named, said: "We were three women surrounded and struggling within a group of four or five men. I'm five foot nothing, another woman is petite and one is 71 years old.

"They decided to take it into their own hands. The chainsaws were on when we moved under the tree. The three of us were intimidated, frightened, all a bit bruised and scared.

"It was completely unprofessional behaviour."

Photojournalist Sabrina Merolla, who has been following tree protection stories across London since 2020, said: "It was wild. I've never seen common workers behave this way. Usually, when there's a conflict, it's with the private security guards - who are supposed to know what to do by law."

What happens when @haringeycouncil planning and tree depts wave through development for houses, remove TPOs on trees, fail to visit conservation site and refuse calls to help in a violent situation, leaving protestors at the mercy of @_MBCgroup @DownwellGroup pic.twitter.com/ErahW7H1fj — Haringey Tree Protectors (@JustPlaneNews) August 30, 2022

She added: "They (HTP) were near the fences, probably technically trespassing on a land that was public till few hours before, as they wanted to prevent the felling of the trees. But those ladies weren't violent at all. There were big men assaulting little women. And the women weren't the ones pushing and grabbing the others."

A spokesperson for Mead Building Constructors denied all the claims, saying they were "untrue".

They added: "Prior to the commencement of the development of the mews houses at the site at Townsend Yard, planning permission for the removal of the trees was granted after an arboriculture report designated the trees as either ‘low quality’ or ‘to be removed in any event’."

Anger has been directed at Haringey Council for the destruction of the mature trees.

Former Highgate Liberal Democrat councillors Clive Carter and Bob Hare witnessed the protest.

Clive said: "The evidence of the past 12 months suggests that, in general, the council cannot be relied upon to protect Haringey's trees.

"And in particular, the Townsend Yard example demonstrates that TPOs in Haringey are of questionable value.

"The background to this is a view of the borough as through the eyes of a real estate agent, resulting in an excessive concentration on development.

"The council tree department is one of the least valued and least resourced areas of the municipal estate. It has possibly the lowest priority.

"The council lacks a strong internal constituency for tree-protection. This weakness has become so apparent, that it has required residents to make up the gap, to organise and try to do the tree protection job themselves."

Jane Legett, 71, OVM, 90, and a young campaigner tie themselves to two TPO trees due to be felled. Protestor sit on the wall dividing London Heritage Shepherd’s Cottage which abuts the building construction work site which by September 7 was into its 21st day - Credit: Sabrina Merolla

Haringey Council said that TPOs in the borough date back to 1954 and are primarily made when there is a known or perceived threat to a tree.

A spokesperson said: "It is rare for a TPO to be revoked, and to be clear in this instance the TPOs were not revoked – permission was approved for their removal following an assessment of their quality at the time of the application."

Cllr Dana Carlin, cabinet member for house services, private renters and planning, added: “Violence of any kind is simply not tolerated in our borough and this includes any form of aggression towards members of our community.

"We will work with the developer and the police to ensure the safety of our residents remains a key priority."

She added: “We are determined to maintain tree cover across the borough and to preserve trees wherever possible.

"On considering this application, officers noted the report from an external arboriculturist who was commissioned by developer, examined the trees on site and determined that they are now of low quality when assessed against the British standard.

"However, we will ensure that the trees surrounding the site are preserved and will seek to ensure these trees are replaced as part of the landscaping proposals.”

A Met spokesperson said: "Police were called at 9.34am on Tuesday, 30 August to a disturbance in Townsend Yard.

"Officers attended and found a group of people protesting against the felling of trees.

"Allegations of aggressive behaviour were made by both parties.

"Officers spoke to all those involved and advice was given.

"No offences were disclosed."