Police at Primrose Hill after man with knife 'behaving erratically'
Police were called to Primrose Hill on Tuesday after reports of a man armed with a knife “behaving erratically”.
Officers were deployed and a search was conducted of the park shortly before 6pm – but the man was not found.
There were no reported injuries, as the Metropolitan Police said their enquiries into the incident continue.
A section 60 order was issued at the time, which gives police extra powers to search people in a defined area over a specific time period.
In recent weeks Primrose Hill has seen large groups of people gather.
This week’s warm weather has seen the crowds continue, as lockdown restrictions eased to allow people to meet outside.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 6085/30MAR.
To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
