Police release new CCTV in hunt for Calvin Bungisa's killers

CCTV footage of the VW Bora officers think was used as a getaway vehicle for Calvin Bungisa's killers in April. Archant

Detectives hunting the killers of Calvin Bungisa in Kentish Town have released new CCTV footage in a bid to identify them.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four months on since the 22-year-old was stabbed to death in Grafton Road, the Met has sent out new CCTV footage of a dark-coloured VW Bora which several suspects left the scene in.

Police were called at 8.30pm on Monday April 1 to reports of a stabbing in Grafton Road, at the junction with Vicar's Road.

When they arrived, along with the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance, they found Calvin with stab injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.01pm.

Officers investigating his murder believe that several male suspectrs ran out of Vicar's Road and chased Calvin down Grafton Road before fatally attacking him.

They then ran back into Vicar's Road and got into a dark VW Bora which drove off towards Weedington Road.

The three new clips show three different scenes. One shows it driving down Grafton Road, near where the murder took place. Another shwos the car fleeing the scene afterwards and driving through a red light. The third was taken hours later when the car was driven to Court Gardens where it was burnt out.

You may also want to watch:

There is currently a £10,000 reward for information leading to the murderers conviction.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on July 1. He has since been released under investigation.

Det Ch Ins Mark Cranwell who is the lead investigator said the flow of information had "dwindled" and called for those who knew what had happened to come forward.

He said: "We hope the CCTV clips may remind someone of the events that evening and encourage them to come forward, if not direct to police, then anonymously through Crimestoppers. No matter how insignificant you may think the information is, it could help us bring these killers to justice, give some peace to a grieving family and make a community safer.

"Sadly there remains the possibility that Calvin's murder was gang related and if so, there is a good chance that there are a number of people who will know what happened that night, and more importantly, who is responsible.

"Specifically there were a group of young men who we know were with Calvin prior to his murder and we would very much like to speak with them. If you knew Calvin or if he was your friend, please consider doing the right thing. His mother, sister, brothers and grandmother, are grieving and need to know why he was killed.

"Remember, you can pass information anonymously if you do not want to speak directly to us, Crimestoppers are independent of police, and will make sure we are updated with what could be vital information to protecting a community."

Anyone with information should call the Incident Room on 020 8721 4054 or police on 101 quoting CAD7273 of April 1. Alternatively, to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.