Man charged over Golders Greena and Brent burglaries were he pretented to be a police officer

PUBLISHED: 18:54 15 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:54 15 August 2020

Kerrigan has been charged with 13 counts of robbery, four of fraud and one of racially aggravated public order offences. Picture: Met Police

Metropolitan Police

Police have charged a 40-year-old man with committing thirsteen burglaries – including in Golders Green and in Brent Park – while impersonating a police officer.

David Kerrigan, of no fixed address, was charged on August 14 with 13 counts of burglary, four counts of fraud and and one of a racially aggravated public order offence.

Two of the burglaries took place in Golders Green, and a further incident happened in NW10.

He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on August 15.

The other incidents took place as far apart as in Chiswick, South Tottenham, Leyton and Kensington.

