Missing girl last seen in Muswell Hill - police appeal

Published: 3:23 PM August 6, 2021

Police are appealing for information after a girl last seen in Muswell Hill went missing.

Niyah Anderson-Thompson, 14, was last seen in the area at 11.40am on Thursday (August 5).

Police have appealed for members of the public who may know the whereabouts of Niyah to get in touch.

Anyone who has seen the 14-year-old since yesterday, or knows where she is, should call police on 101, quoting 2901/05AUG21.