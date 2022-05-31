The lighting of the Queen's beacon in Camden will kick four days of partying to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

The mayor of Camden will light the beacon at Russell Square Gardens on Thursday morning as part of a national event where more than 1,500 beacons will be lit across the country.

In June Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years on the throne.

Camden's mayor Cllr Nasim Ali OBE said: “As the longest reigning monarch in British history this is a truly historic moment, and we look forward as a borough to celebrate all that Queen Elizabeth II has achieved during her 70 years of service.

“Queen Elizabeth II has visited Camden many times throughout her reign, attending the openings to several significant places in the borough, including Euston Station in 1968, the British Library in 1998, the Royal Free Hospital in 1978 and Swiss Cottage Library in 1964.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is an inspirational figure to so many in Camden and around the world and I hope residents will join the celebrations.

Inayah, aged 6 - Argyle Primary School Platinum Jubilee party - Credit: Camden Council

Many community-led street parties are taking place across Camden, Haringey, Barnet and Westminster for those who applied to close a road over the Jubilee holiday weekend.

Businesses are also pulling out all the stops.

A Jubilee fun day is taking place at Golders Hill Park from 2-10pm on Thursday ending with fireworks at 9.45pm.

In partnership with The City of London Corporation this free to attend, family day out includes local performers, market stalls and a range of food and drink options.

Visitors can enjoy music from the The Aqueduct Ceilidh Band, local community band ACE, 1960s pop group Bruvvers, and Just InCarnival, a masquerade band bringing the art, culture and spirit of carnival to everyone.

Head over to Swiss Cottage where the O2 Centre on Finchley Road is hosting a Jubilee exhibition until June 30 featuring a display of ‘Colour the Queen’ colouring pages by pupils from Holy Trinity CoE, All Saint’s CoE, Fitzjohn’s and St Mary’s CE primary schools.

Closing the Jubilee bank holiday weekend celebrations on June 5, the London-based Rock Choir will be performing outside Waterstones from 12.30pm until 1pm.

Church Row Nursery pupils at a Queen's Diamond Jubilee street party. Picture: Nigel Sutton - Credit: Nigel Sutton

The Community Association for West Hampstead is holding a Platinum Jubilee tea party on June 4 at 3pm in their hall at 17, Dornfell Street.

The association is also organising an art trail for local pupils to display Jubilee inspired pictures in West Hampstead's shops, library and community centre.

Over in Belsize Park the Mackeson Road Street Party is taking place on on Sunday with music including the Macky Sex-tets and George & Ukulele.

Activities include Cheese & Wine Tasting, and Tea & Tortoises. Mr Bubbles is coming to entertain the children at around 12.30pm.

Visitors are asked to bring drinks and something for the barbeque.

Some 200 guests are expected at the bash in Redston Road, in Hornsey.

Activities include a Royal Bake Off, tug of war and Royal Bingo.

For youngsters there's a bouncy castle, pin the crown on the corgi, beat the goalies, create a crown and guess how many sweets in a jar.

Attendees must wear red, white and blue.

Travel companies have advised passengers to allow extra time for travel throughout the weekend.

The Metropolitan Police have also pledged a greater presence than usual. Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be a momentous occasion in which the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) will proudly play its part.

“We want to ensure Londoners and visitors to the capital enjoy the Bank Holiday weekend knowing the Met is here.

"In the run-up to and during The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, you may see more police activity than usual. This is nothing to worry about, it’s all part of ensuring everyone can enjoy themselves safely and securely.”

To join the Tea & Cake celebrations in West Hampstead call 0207 794 3729 or email info@cawh.org.uk.