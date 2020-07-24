Search

Advanced search

Plans for pop-up cycle lane on Haverstock Hill as Camden continues with transport changes during Covid-19 recovery

PUBLISHED: 18:15 24 July 2020

Proposed and delivered cycle infrastructure in Camden. Green dashed lines are proposed pop-up segregated cycle routes. Picture: Camden Council / Crown copyright

Proposed and delivered cycle infrastructure in Camden. Green dashed lines are proposed pop-up segregated cycle routes. Picture: Camden Council / Crown copyright

Archant

Camden Council has plans to continue creating pop-up cycle lanes, with plans including one on Haverstock Hill.

A pop-up cycle lane in Goods Way. Picture: Camden CyclistsA pop-up cycle lane in Goods Way. Picture: Camden Cyclists

Just the latest in the borough’s slew of plans to encourage active travel, the plan is in its early stages, but was outlined in a report to the town hall’s Covid-19 Oversight Committee.

You may also want to watch:

The report revealed the council was “developing plans for pop-up cycle lanes, subject to funding and approvals, on Haverstock Hill & St. Pancras Way, with other schemes also at early feasibility stage”.

READ MORE: Muswell Hill Food Bank supports 13 Haringey and Barnet schools with parcel scheme



A map published on the town hall website shows other potential new routes include a segregated route on Fitzjohn’s Avenue, and one from Highgate Road down through Kentish Town towards King’s Cross.

The council has been scrambling to implement temporary transport infrastructure changes to improve travel in Camden during the Covid-19 recovery, but some councillors have been concerned by the level of consultation in place.

Camden has thus far received more than £1.5m from Transport for London for the schemes.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Online tool: Find out how your London area might fare in a second wave of coronavirus

The map devised by Oxford University's Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science. Picture: Oxford University

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

‘The day Muswell Hill stood still’: Community lines the street for Toff’s owner George Georgiou in emotional goodbye

Hundreds of people lined the Broadway to pay their respects. Picture: Polly Hancock

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Most Read

Online tool: Find out how your London area might fare in a second wave of coronavirus

The map devised by Oxford University's Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science. Picture: Oxford University

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

‘The day Muswell Hill stood still’: Community lines the street for Toff’s owner George Georgiou in emotional goodbye

Hundreds of people lined the Broadway to pay their respects. Picture: Polly Hancock

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal’s Mustafi to miss FA Cup final

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (centre) gestures during the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium

Mourinho confident Tottenham can deliver in transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho instructs his players

Tottenham Women sign Williams

Manchester City Women's Gemma Bonner and Birmingham City Women's Rachel Williams during an FA Women's Super League match at Academy Stadium, Manchester

Wray commits as Saracens set date to face Stormers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Saracens' Jackson Wray celebrates with the trophy after the Champions Cup Final at St James' Park

Arsenal to meet Tottenham as Women’s FA Cup restarts

Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019