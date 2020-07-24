Plans for pop-up cycle lane on Haverstock Hill as Camden continues with transport changes during Covid-19 recovery

Proposed and delivered cycle infrastructure in Camden. Green dashed lines are proposed pop-up segregated cycle routes. Picture: Camden Council / Crown copyright Archant

Camden Council has plans to continue creating pop-up cycle lanes, with plans including one on Haverstock Hill.

A pop-up cycle lane in Goods Way. Picture: Camden Cyclists A pop-up cycle lane in Goods Way. Picture: Camden Cyclists

Just the latest in the borough’s slew of plans to encourage active travel, the plan is in its early stages, but was outlined in a report to the town hall’s Covid-19 Oversight Committee.

The report revealed the council was “developing plans for pop-up cycle lanes, subject to funding and approvals, on Haverstock Hill & St. Pancras Way, with other schemes also at early feasibility stage”.

A map published on the town hall website shows other potential new routes include a segregated route on Fitzjohn’s Avenue, and one from Highgate Road down through Kentish Town towards King’s Cross.

The council has been scrambling to implement temporary transport infrastructure changes to improve travel in Camden during the Covid-19 recovery, but some councillors have been concerned by the level of consultation in place.

Camden has thus far received more than £1.5m from Transport for London for the schemes.