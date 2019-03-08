Search

Advanced search

Tenant blasts plans for Ashworth Mansions mobile phone masts

PUBLISHED: 15:53 30 October 2019

Vanessa Shrimpton, Keith Williams, Rose Barretto and Cllr Geoff Barraclough outside Ashworth Mansions, where mobile phone masts are set to be built. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris

Vanessa Shrimpton, Keith Williams, Rose Barretto and Cllr Geoff Barraclough outside Ashworth Mansions, where mobile phone masts are set to be built. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris

Archant

An architect living in a Maida Vale housing block has slammed proposals to build phone masts on its roof.

Keith Williams said the plans by Waldon Telecom on behalf of Telefonica and Vodaphone could turn the Victorian-era Ashworth Mansions into an eyesore. If approved by Westminster City Council, they could see six new masts, as well as four dishes erected on the roof.

The block, in Ashworth Road, is in the Maida Vale Conservation Area, and Mr Williams believes this will be a test case that could end up with similar proposals across north-west London.

He said: "People are always complaining about mobile phone coverage but people don't want to look at these masts. You can't have one without the other and we all accept that.

"The wider issue is that it is a challenge to the protection of a conservation area. But if they get this, it will give them a free hand to put it wherever they want."

You may also want to watch:

He said the architectural merit of the building added to the reasons why the plans should not go ahead, saying it has "fine detailing."

Keith, who has lived with his wife in the block for 20 years, said: "It's an architectural treasure and they want to stick up a cluster of steel masts with little appeal. We're amazed that they are pushing ahead with this while pushing back from us."

There have been more than 60 objections so far by residents. One person said Waldon Telecom has shown "complete contempt" for the views of residents.

Keith added: "It will be an eyesore. If this one is permitted they will think they can do it anywhere, on other mansion blocks in St John's Wood, Little Venice or anywhere else.

"Clearly we need to upgrade the infrastructure but there are ways to do it. Just plonking it on historic blocks is not the way to go about it."

Maida Vale councillor Geoff Barraclough said: "This proposal is a hideous design and a slippery slope to defacing historic buildings throughout London with ugly radio masts. We do badly need better mobile coverage in Maida Vale and Vodafone needs to come back with a better plan."

Comments on the plan can be made on the Westminster City Council website, using the reference 19/07493/FULL.

Most Read

Shoplifters stealing ‘£4,000’ of goods a week from Hampstead M&S as staff fight to stop thieves

M&S Foodhall in Pond Street, Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

Doctor’s surgery saved: NHS bosses back down over ‘absolute scandal’ 3 mile move

Save Our Surgery campaigners outside Ravenscroft Medical Centre 166-168 Golders Green Road NW11, ahead of a patients meeting at the practice. Pictured left campaigner Stephen Colman and second right Emma Davis. Picture: Polly Hancock

John Henderson: Drug overdose killed popular West Hampstead book seller, inquest finds

John Henderson Picture:@harryfconway

Homeless people sleeping in the Royal Free Hospital’s A&E for ‘a wash and warmth’

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Most Read

Shoplifters stealing ‘£4,000’ of goods a week from Hampstead M&S as staff fight to stop thieves

M&S Foodhall in Pond Street, Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

Doctor’s surgery saved: NHS bosses back down over ‘absolute scandal’ 3 mile move

Save Our Surgery campaigners outside Ravenscroft Medical Centre 166-168 Golders Green Road NW11, ahead of a patients meeting at the practice. Pictured left campaigner Stephen Colman and second right Emma Davis. Picture: Polly Hancock

John Henderson: Drug overdose killed popular West Hampstead book seller, inquest finds

John Henderson Picture:@harryfconway

Homeless people sleeping in the Royal Free Hospital’s A&E for ‘a wash and warmth’

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

World Cup: ‘Inspired’ England must start again says Jonny

Jonny Wilkinson during an England training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot.

Hockey: Double disappointment for Hampstead & Westminster

Matt Guise-Brown celebrates (pic Mark Clews)

Hampstead shine in the rain with five-try blitz of Luton

Hampstead RFC face the camera (Pic: Jon Boyle)

World Cup: England’s Sinckler ‘has better mindset for big matches’

England's Kyle Sinckler in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match against New Zealand at International Stadium Yokohama.

Belsize Park suffer defeat at Westcombe despite strong effort

Belsize Park face the camera (Pic: Mark Liebling)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists