Yoghurt delivery venture withdraws licence bid for Heath Street premises

An empty shop at 91 Heath Street is set to become a frozen yoghurt delivery business. Picture: Harry Taylor Harry Taylor

Plans for a yoghurt delivery company looking to open in Heath Street remain shrouded in mystery after the company behind it withdrew an application for an alcohol licence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The planned scheme would see deliveries via Deliveroo and Uber Eats from the currently-vacant premises at 91a and 91b Heath Street in the heart of Hampstead.

In documents relating the now-withdrawn application, Sam Bratt – a director of both Snog Frozen Yoghurt Ltd and Conjure Ltd, who brought the application – explained the vision for the yet-to-be-named outlet.

He told Camden Council’s officers: “It will operate predominantly as a delivery only site retailing Snog Frozen Yogurt, Little Moons Mochi Ice Cream, PRESS Juices, Beltane&Pop Ice Pops, Biju Bubble Tea and FORUM Cocktails. The site will not be open to the general public.”

The licensing application had sought permission to sell alcohol from the property every day between 10am and midnight.

In another communication, Mr Bratt said “the inclusion of alcohol sales was only added alongside our non-alcoholic products due to the onset and continuing impact that Covid-19 has had on the retail industry”.

You may also want to watch:

The Heath and Hampstead Society said it had planned to oppose the licensing application, citing concerns about the hours the alcohol licence would be in operation.

Locals have raised concerns about the possibility of delivery riders adding to traffic issues in Hampstead. The site is opposite the controversial former restaurant Tinseltown

Cllr Oliver Cooper (Con, Hampstead Town), said: “The application has been withdrawn but that doesn’t mean this has disappeared.”

He said the narrow roads of Hampstead village made any plans for a delivery-rider based business model “unworkable”, and said he would be watching for any future planning application on the site .

The plan comes as the proliferation of delivery riders in Camden continues to cause concern.

Swiss Cottage residents have been opposing Deliveroo’s so-called “dark kitchen” just off Finchley Road since 2017, while in Hampstead itself residents’ and business groups raised concerns about delivery riders causing a “nuisance” when operating in Hampstead High Street.

Snog Ltd has yet to respond to this newspaper’s request for comment.