'No one hurt' as branch crashes to ground at Hampstead Heath
- Credit: Donald Beskin
Passers by at Hampstead Heath had a lucky escape as a huge branch fell to the ground with "an almighty crash".
Donald Beskin was on his way to have a cup of tea at Redemption Roasters, in South End Road, when he heard a crack moments before a branch from a London plane tree came crashing down.
"It was a pretty big branch and made a hell of a noise," said Donald.
"There was an almighty crack which was the branch breaking and a few moments later it crashed on the ground.
"It was pretty reassuring nobody was anywhere near it."
He said had someone been beneath it they would have needed to be aware of where the noise was "and quickly move away".
"It was quite a big branch and would have been quite injurious," he added.
Most Read
- 1 Olivia Newton-John: From West Hampstead to worldwide fame
- 2 Polio virus detected in sewage in Camden, Barnet, Haringey and Islington
- 3 Last unit in Belsize Villagee snapped up by wine outlet
- 4 Under-fire King William IV supporters rally behind pub with petition
- 5 'No one hurt' as branch crashes to ground at Hampstead Heath
- 6 'The 214 to Provence: Where catching a London bus can take you'
- 7 Cement lorry leaks 'concrete puddle' onto Highgate road
- 8 Crouch End baker awarded Badge of the Order of Mercy for his charity work
- 9 Camden's first 'parklet' installed in Belsize Park
- 10 Truth and distortions in history explored in artworks
The London plane is a hybrid of American sycamore and Oriental plane first discovered in the 17th century then widely planted in the 18th.