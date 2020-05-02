Search

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:26 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 02 May 2020

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Archant

Here are images of just some of the thousands of pubs that have played such an important part in London’s history and culture.

Some pubs are still operating as takeaways during lockdown – so check their websites – but all will need customers’ support when they are able to open again.

London is home to around 3,500 pubs in total, and here is just a selection of those whose doors are closed until further notice.

For some readers, their local pub will be central to their lives – a place to meet friends, a place they got together with their partner. Some readers will be members of the darts team or will be there every Wednesday without fail for the quiz. Some will pop in occasionally, before a meal out.Many will remember fondly their younger, perhaps wilder, days.

Whether they are food-led, late night dancing spots or simply a good place for a chat, we wish all our great pubs the best of luck.

The Alliance pub, Mill Lane, Wets Hampstead.The Alliance pub, Mill Lane, Wets Hampstead.

The Alma, Chapel Market, Angel.The Alma, Chapel Market, Angel.

The Alwyne Castle, St Paule's Road, Highbury.The Alwyne Castle, St Paule's Road, Highbury.

The Angel Inn, Highgate High Street, Highgate.The Angel Inn, Highgate High Street, Highgate.

The Angelic, Liverpool Road, Angel.The Angelic, Liverpool Road, Angel.

The Bank of Friednship, Blackstock Road, Highbury.The Bank of Friednship, Blackstock Road, Highbury.

The Birdcage, Stamford Hill, Stoke Newington.The Birdcage, Stamford Hill, Stoke Newington.

The Black Lion, West End Lane, West Hampstead.The Black Lion, West End Lane, West Hampstead.

The Boston Arms, Junction Road, Tufnell Park.The Boston Arms, Junction Road, Tufnell Park.

Brave Sir Robin, Crouch Hill.Brave Sir Robin, Crouch Hill.

The Bull & Gate in Kentish Town Road, Kentish Town. Picture: ArchantThe Bull & Gate in Kentish Town Road, Kentish Town. Picture: Archant

The Bull and Last, In Highgate Road, Highgate. Picture: ArchantThe Bull and Last, In Highgate Road, Highgate. Picture: Archant

The Camden Eye in Kentish Town Road, Camden. Picture: ArchantThe Camden Eye in Kentish Town Road, Camden. Picture: Archant

The Camden Head, in Camden High Street, Dalston. Picture: ArchantThe Camden Head, in Camden High Street, Dalston. Picture: Archant

The Castle Bar, Camden Road, Camden. Picture: ArchantThe Castle Bar, Camden Road, Camden. Picture: Archant

The Cellars in Newington Green Road. Picture: ArchantThe Cellars in Newington Green Road. Picture: Archant

The Chamberlayne in Chamberlayne Road, Kensal Rise. Picture: ArchantThe Chamberlayne in Chamberlayne Road, Kensal Rise. Picture: Archant

The Clarence in Stoke Newington Church Street. Picture: ArchantThe Clarence in Stoke Newington Church Street. Picture: Archant

The Clifton in Clifton Hill, St John's Wood, Dalston. Picture: ArchantThe Clifton in Clifton Hill, St John's Wood, Dalston. Picture: Archant

The Cock Tavern in Mare Street, Hackney. Picture: ArchantThe Cock Tavern in Mare Street, Hackney. Picture: Archant

The Crown & Castle in Kingsland Road, Dalston. Picture: ArchantThe Crown & Castle in Kingsland Road, Dalston. Picture: Archant

Dublin Castle in Parkway, Camden. Picture: ArchantDublin Castle in Parkway, Camden. Picture: Archant

Duchess of Kent, Liverpool Road, Islington. Picture: ArchantDuchess of Kent, Liverpool Road, Islington. Picture: Archant

The Duke's Head in Highgate High STreet, Highgate. Picture: ArchantThe Duke's Head in Highgate High STreet, Highgate. Picture: Archant

The Earl of Derby, in Kilburn High Road, Kilburn. Picture: ArchantThe Earl of Derby, in Kilburn High Road, Kilburn. Picture: Archant

The Edinboro Castle, in Mornington Terrace, Camden. Picture: ArchantThe Edinboro Castle, in Mornington Terrace, Camden. Picture: Archant

The Elgin, in Elgin Avenue, Maida Vale. Picture: ArchantThe Elgin, in Elgin Avenue, Maida Vale. Picture: Archant

The Famous Cock Tavern, in Upper Street, Highbury. Picture: ArchantThe Famous Cock Tavern, in Upper Street, Highbury. Picture: Archant

Farr's School of Dancing, in Dalston Lane, Dalston. Picture: ArchantFarr's School of Dancing, in Dalston Lane, Dalston. Picture: Archant

The Fellow in York Way, King's Cross. Picture: ArchantThe Fellow in York Way, King's Cross. Picture: Archant

The Flask, in Flask Walk, Hampstead. Picture: ArchantThe Flask, in Flask Walk, Hampstead. Picture: Archant

The Foxglove, in Liverpool Road, Islington. Picture: ArchantThe Foxglove, in Liverpool Road, Islington. Picture: Archant

The Garden Gate, in South End Road, Hampstead. Picture: ArchantThe Garden Gate, in South End Road, Hampstead. Picture: Archant

The Gatehouse, in North Road, Highgate. Picture: ArchantThe Gatehouse, in North Road, Highgate. Picture: Archant

The Golden Lion, in Royal College Street, Camden. Picture: ArchantThe Golden Lion, in Royal College Street, Camden. Picture: Archant

The Good Mixer, in Inverness Street, Camden. Picture: ArchantThe Good Mixer, in Inverness Street, Camden. Picture: Archant

The Gunners, in Blackstock Road, Highbury. Picture: ArchantThe Gunners, in Blackstock Road, Highbury. Picture: Archant

The Hawley Arms in Castlehaven Road, Camden. Picture: ArchantThe Hawley Arms in Castlehaven Road, Camden. Picture: Archant

The Haggerston, in Kingsland Road, Dalston. Picture: ArchantThe Haggerston, in Kingsland Road, Dalston. Picture: Archant

The Harringay Arms in Crouch Hill, Crouch End. Picture: ArchantThe Harringay Arms in Crouch Hill, Crouch End. Picture: Archant

The Haverstock Tavern, in Haverstock Hill, Chalk Farm. Picture: ArchantThe Haverstock Tavern, in Haverstock Hill, Chalk Farm. Picture: Archant

The Hen & Chickens in St Paul's Road, Highbury. Picture: ArchantThe Hen & Chickens in St Paul's Road, Highbury. Picture: Archant

The Highbury Barn, in Highbury Park. Picture: ArchantThe Highbury Barn, in Highbury Park. Picture: Archant

The Hop & Anchor in Upper Street, Islington. Picture: ArchantThe Hop & Anchor in Upper Street, Islington. Picture: Archant

The Island, in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: ArchantThe Island, in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Archant

The Joker of Pentn Street, Angel. Picture: ArchantThe Joker of Pentn Street, Angel. Picture: Archant

The Kilburn Arms, Willesden Lane, Kilburn. Picture: ArchantThe Kilburn Arms, Willesden Lane, Kilburn. Picture: Archant

The Kings Head, Crouch End Hill, Crouch End. Picture: ArchantThe Kings Head, Crouch End Hill, Crouch End. Picture: Archant

The Lexington in Pentonville Road, King's Cross. Picture: ArchantThe Lexington in Pentonville Road, King's Cross. Picture: Archant

The Library, Upper Street, Highbury. Picture: ArchantThe Library, Upper Street, Highbury. Picture: Archant

The Lock Tavern, Chalk Farm Road, Camden. Picture: ArchantThe Lock Tavern, Chalk Farm Road, Camden. Picture: Archant

Maggie's Bar in Chamberlayne Road, Kensal Rise. Picture: ArchantMaggie's Bar in Chamberlayne Road, Kensal Rise. Picture: Archant

The Mason's Arms in Harrow Road, Kensal Green. Picture: ArchantThe Mason's Arms in Harrow Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Archant

The Maynard Arms in Park Road, Crouch End. Picture: ArchantThe Maynard Arms in Park Road, Crouch End. Picture: Archant

The Mossy Well in Muswell Hill Broadway. Picture: ArchantThe Mossy Well in Muswell Hill Broadway. Picture: Archant

Newmarket Ale House in Agar Grove, Camden. Picture: ArchantNewmarket Ale House in Agar Grove, Camden. Picture: Archant

North London Tavern, in Kilburn High Road, Kilburn. Picture: ArchantNorth London Tavern, in Kilburn High Road, Kilburn. Picture: Archant

The Old Oak in Mansfield Road, Gospel Oak. Picture: ArchantThe Old Oak in Mansfield Road, Gospel Oak. Picture: Archant

The Old Queen's Head in Essex Road, Islington. Picture: ArchantThe Old Queen's Head in Essex Road, Islington. Picture: Archant

The Old Red Lion in St John Street, Angel. Picture: ArchantThe Old Red Lion in St John Street, Angel. Picture: Archant

The Oxford Arms in Camden High Street. Picture: ArchantThe Oxford Arms in Camden High Street. Picture: Archant

The Owl & Hitchhiker in Holloway Road, Holloway. Picture: ArchantThe Owl & Hitchhiker in Holloway Road, Holloway. Picture: Archant

Paradise by Way of Kensal Green, Kilburn Lane, Kensal Rise. Picture: ArchantParadise by Way of Kensal Green, Kilburn Lane, Kensal Rise. Picture: Archant

Prince ARthur in Brunswick Place, Hackney. Picture: ArchantPrince ARthur in Brunswick Place, Hackney. Picture: Archant

Prince Edward in Parkhurst Road, Hollway. Picture: ArchantPrince Edward in Parkhurst Road, Hollway. Picture: Archant

The Prince of Wales, in Highgate High Street. Picture: ArchantThe Prince of Wales, in Highgate High Street. Picture: Archant

Princess Alexandra in Park Road, Crouch End. Picture: ArchantPrincess Alexandra in Park Road, Crouch End. Picture: Archant

The Princess of Wales in Lea Bridge Road, Lower Clapton. Picture: ArchantThe Princess of Wales in Lea Bridge Road, Lower Clapton. Picture: Archant

The Princess of Wales in Chalcot Rd, Primrose Hill. Picture: ArchantThe Princess of Wales in Chalcot Rd, Primrose Hill. Picture: Archant

The Priory in Park Road, Crouch End. Picture: ArchantThe Priory in Park Road, Crouch End. Picture: Archant

The Railway Tavern in Crouch End Hill, Crouch End. Picture: ArchantThe Railway Tavern in Crouch End Hill, Crouch End. Picture: Archant

The Red Lion in Stoke Newington Church Street. Picture: ArchantThe Red Lion in Stoke Newington Church Street. Picture: Archant

The Red Lion & Sun in North Road, Highgate. Picture: ArchantThe Red Lion & Sun in North Road, Highgate. Picture: Archant

The Regent in Liverpool Road, Islington. Picture: ArchantThe Regent in Liverpool Road, Islington. Picture: Archant

Rochester Castle in Stoke Newington High Street. Picture: ArchantRochester Castle in Stoke Newington High Street. Picture: Archant

The Rose & Crown in Torriano Ave, Kentish Town. Picture: ArchantThe Rose & Crown in Torriano Ave, Kentish Town. Picture: Archant

The Salusbury in Sausbury Road, Queen's Park. Picture: ArchantThe Salusbury in Sausbury Road, Queen's Park. Picture: Archant

The Scottish Stores in Caledonian Road, Kig's Cross. Picture: ArchantThe Scottish Stores in Caledonian Road, Kig's Cross. Picture: Archant

The Sir Colin Campbell in Kilburn High Rd, Kilburn. Picture: ArchantThe Sir Colin Campbell in Kilburn High Rd, Kilburn. Picture: Archant

The Sir Richard Steele in Haverstock Hill, Belsize Park. Picture: ArchantThe Sir Richard Steele in Haverstock Hill, Belsize Park. Picture: Archant

The Snooty Fox in Grosvenor Avenue, Canonbury. Picture: ArchantThe Snooty Fox in Grosvenor Avenue, Canonbury. Picture: Archant

The Spaniards Inn in Spaniards Road, Hampstead. Picture: ArchantThe Spaniards Inn in Spaniards Road, Hampstead. Picture: Archant

The Spread Eagle in Albert Street, Camden. Picture: ArchantThe Spread Eagle in Albert Street, Camden. Picture: Archant

The Stag in Fleet Road, Hampstead. Picture: ArchantThe Stag in Fleet Road, Hampstead. Picture: Archant

Ye Olde Swiss Cottage in Finchley Road, Swiss Cottage. Picture: ArchantYe Olde Swiss Cottage in Finchley Road, Swiss Cottage. Picture: Archant

St Martin's Tavern in Pratt Street, Camden. Picture: ArchantSt Martin's Tavern in Pratt Street, Camden. Picture: Archant

The Three Crowns in Stoke Newington High Street. Picture: ArchantThe Three Crowns in Stoke Newington High Street. Picture: Archant

The Twelve Pins in Seven Sisters Road, Finsbury Park. Picture: ArchantThe Twelve Pins in Seven Sisters Road, Finsbury Park. Picture: Archant

The Victoria Tavern in Holloway Road, Hollowy. Picture: ArchantThe Victoria Tavern in Holloway Road, Hollowy. Picture: Archant

The Washington in England's Lane, Belsize Park. Picture: ArchantThe Washington in England's Lane, Belsize Park. Picture: Archant

The Wells Tavern in Well Walk, Hampstead. Picture: ArchantThe Wells Tavern in Well Walk, Hampstead. Picture: Archant

The Whippet Inn in Chamberlayne Road, Kensal Rise. Picture: ArchantThe Whippet Inn in Chamberlayne Road, Kensal Rise. Picture: Archant

The White Lion in Stroud Green Road, Finsbury Park. Picture: ArchantThe White Lion in Stroud Green Road, Finsbury Park. Picture: Archant

The White Hart in Stoke Newington High Street. Picture: ArchantThe White Hart in Stoke Newington High Street. Picture: Archant

The White Swan in Upper Street, Highbury. Picture: ArchantThe White Swan in Upper Street, Highbury. Picture: Archant

Whittington Stone in Highgate Hill, Archway. Picture: ArchantWhittington Stone in Highgate Hill, Archway. Picture: Archant

The Woodbine in Blackstock Road, Highbury. Picture: ArchantThe Woodbine in Blackstock Road, Highbury. Picture: Archant

The Woodman in Archway Road, Highgate. Picture: ArchantThe Woodman in Archway Road, Highgate. Picture: Archant

The World's End in Camden High Street. Picture: ArchantThe World's End in Camden High Street. Picture: Archant

The William IV in Harrow Road, Kensal Green. Picture: ArchantThe William IV in Harrow Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Archant

The York in Islington High Street, Angel. Picture: ArchantThe York in Islington High Street, Angel. Picture: Archant

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

