Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown
PUBLISHED: 15:26 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 02 May 2020
André Langlois
Here are images of just some of the thousands of pubs that have played such an important part in London’s history and culture.
Some pubs are still operating as takeaways during lockdown – so check their websites – but all will need customers’ support when they are able to open again.
London is home to around 3,500 pubs in total, and here is just a selection of those whose doors are closed until further notice.
For some readers, their local pub will be central to their lives – a place to meet friends, a place they got together with their partner. Some readers will be members of the darts team or will be there every Wednesday without fail for the quiz. Some will pop in occasionally, before a meal out.Many will remember fondly their younger, perhaps wilder, days.
Whether they are food-led, late night dancing spots or simply a good place for a chat, we wish all our great pubs the best of luck.
The Alliance pub, Mill Lane, Wets Hampstead. The Alma, Chapel Market, Angel. The Alwyne Castle, St Paule's Road, Highbury. The Angel Inn, Highgate High Street, Highgate. The Angelic, Liverpool Road, Angel. The Bank of Friednship, Blackstock Road, Highbury. The Birdcage, Stamford Hill, Stoke Newington. The Black Lion, West End Lane, West Hampstead. The Boston Arms, Junction Road, Tufnell Park. Brave Sir Robin, Crouch Hill. The Bull & Gate in Kentish Town Road, Kentish Town. Picture: Archant The Bull and Last, In Highgate Road, Highgate. Picture: Archant The Camden Eye in Kentish Town Road, Camden. Picture: Archant The Camden Head, in Camden High Street, Dalston. Picture: Archant The Castle Bar, Camden Road, Camden. Picture: Archant The Cellars in Newington Green Road. Picture: Archant The Chamberlayne in Chamberlayne Road, Kensal Rise. Picture: Archant The Clarence in Stoke Newington Church Street. Picture: Archant The Clifton in Clifton Hill, St John's Wood, Dalston. Picture: Archant The Cock Tavern in Mare Street, Hackney. Picture: Archant The Crown & Castle in Kingsland Road, Dalston. Picture: Archant Dublin Castle in Parkway, Camden. Picture: Archant Duchess of Kent, Liverpool Road, Islington. Picture: Archant The Duke's Head in Highgate High STreet, Highgate. Picture: Archant The Earl of Derby, in Kilburn High Road, Kilburn. Picture: Archant The Edinboro Castle, in Mornington Terrace, Camden. Picture: Archant The Elgin, in Elgin Avenue, Maida Vale. Picture: Archant The Famous Cock Tavern, in Upper Street, Highbury. Picture: Archant Farr's School of Dancing, in Dalston Lane, Dalston. Picture: Archant The Fellow in York Way, King's Cross. Picture: Archant The Flask, in Flask Walk, Hampstead. Picture: Archant The Foxglove, in Liverpool Road, Islington. Picture: Archant The Garden Gate, in South End Road, Hampstead. Picture: Archant The Gatehouse, in North Road, Highgate. Picture: Archant The Golden Lion, in Royal College Street, Camden. Picture: Archant The Good Mixer, in Inverness Street, Camden. Picture: Archant The Gunners, in Blackstock Road, Highbury. Picture: Archant The Hawley Arms in Castlehaven Road, Camden. Picture: Archant The Haggerston, in Kingsland Road, Dalston. Picture: Archant The Harringay Arms in Crouch Hill, Crouch End. Picture: Archant The Haverstock Tavern, in Haverstock Hill, Chalk Farm. Picture: Archant The Hen & Chickens in St Paul's Road, Highbury. Picture: Archant The Highbury Barn, in Highbury Park. Picture: Archant The Hop & Anchor in Upper Street, Islington. Picture: Archant The Island, in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Archant The Joker of Pentn Street, Angel. Picture: Archant The Kilburn Arms, Willesden Lane, Kilburn. Picture: Archant The Kings Head, Crouch End Hill, Crouch End. Picture: Archant The Lexington in Pentonville Road, King's Cross. Picture: Archant The Library, Upper Street, Highbury. Picture: Archant The Lock Tavern, Chalk Farm Road, Camden. Picture: Archant Maggie's Bar in Chamberlayne Road, Kensal Rise. Picture: Archant The Mason's Arms in Harrow Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Archant
The Maynard Arms in Park Road, Crouch End. Picture: Archant The Mossy Well in Muswell Hill Broadway. Picture: Archant Newmarket Ale House in Agar Grove, Camden. Picture: Archant North London Tavern, in Kilburn High Road, Kilburn. Picture: Archant The Old Oak in Mansfield Road, Gospel Oak. Picture: Archant The Old Queen's Head in Essex Road, Islington. Picture: Archant The Old Red Lion in St John Street, Angel. Picture: Archant The Oxford Arms in Camden High Street. Picture: Archant The Owl & Hitchhiker in Holloway Road, Holloway. Picture: Archant Paradise by Way of Kensal Green, Kilburn Lane, Kensal Rise. Picture: Archant Prince ARthur in Brunswick Place, Hackney. Picture: Archant Prince Edward in Parkhurst Road, Hollway. Picture: Archant The Prince of Wales, in Highgate High Street. Picture: Archant Princess Alexandra in Park Road, Crouch End. Picture: Archant The Princess of Wales in Lea Bridge Road, Lower Clapton. Picture: Archant The Princess of Wales in Chalcot Rd, Primrose Hill. Picture: Archant The Priory in Park Road, Crouch End. Picture: Archant The Railway Tavern in Crouch End Hill, Crouch End. Picture: Archant The Red Lion in Stoke Newington Church Street. Picture: Archant The Red Lion & Sun in North Road, Highgate. Picture: Archant The Regent in Liverpool Road, Islington. Picture: Archant Rochester Castle in Stoke Newington High Street. Picture: Archant The Rose & Crown in Torriano Ave, Kentish Town. Picture: Archant The Salusbury in Sausbury Road, Queen's Park. Picture: Archant The Scottish Stores in Caledonian Road, Kig's Cross. Picture: Archant The Sir Colin Campbell in Kilburn High Rd, Kilburn. Picture: Archant The Sir Richard Steele in Haverstock Hill, Belsize Park. Picture: Archant The Snooty Fox in Grosvenor Avenue, Canonbury. Picture: Archant The Spaniards Inn in Spaniards Road, Hampstead. Picture: Archant The Spread Eagle in Albert Street, Camden. Picture: Archant The Stag in Fleet Road, Hampstead. Picture: Archant Ye Olde Swiss Cottage in Finchley Road, Swiss Cottage. Picture: Archant St Martin's Tavern in Pratt Street, Camden. Picture: Archant The Three Crowns in Stoke Newington High Street. Picture: Archant The Twelve Pins in Seven Sisters Road, Finsbury Park. Picture: Archant The Victoria Tavern in Holloway Road, Hollowy. Picture: Archant The Washington in England's Lane, Belsize Park. Picture: Archant The Wells Tavern in Well Walk, Hampstead. Picture: Archant The Whippet Inn in Chamberlayne Road, Kensal Rise. Picture: Archant The White Lion in Stroud Green Road, Finsbury Park. Picture: Archant The White Hart in Stoke Newington High Street. Picture: Archant The White Swan in Upper Street, Highbury. Picture: Archant Whittington Stone in Highgate Hill, Archway. Picture: Archant The Woodbine in Blackstock Road, Highbury. Picture: Archant The Woodman in Archway Road, Highgate. Picture: Archant The World's End in Camden High Street. Picture: Archant The William IV in Harrow Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Archant The York in Islington High Street, Angel. Picture: Archant
