Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Gallery

Highgate Festival: Pearly Kings and Queens, clay creatures and BMX bikes

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 1:21 PM June 21, 2021   
Pearly kings and queens from Highgate Finsbury, Welwyn Garden City and Thornton Heath at Highgate Festival

Pearly Kings and Queens from Highgate Finsbury, Welwyn Garden City and Thornton Heath officially open the Highgate Festival gathering in Pond Square before leaving on passenger bicycles (PedalMe) down Highgate Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

Highgate Festival is well and truly under way, with Pearly Kings and Queens brightening up the village over the weekend.

Other events included the Crazy Clay Creatures Workshop in Parkland Walk and a BMX track design session, and OmVed Gardens opened up to the public.

There is still lots to come all through this week at the festival, which is on until Sunday (June 27).

On Saturday a Keats Meets Coleridge Guided Walk will begin at Keats House, while on Sunday conductor Sir Mark Elder and stage director John Caird will be in conversation at Lauderdale House.

On Saturday, Ensemble Luce, the Highgate-based outfit who have Mozart, Schubert, Rossini and Beethoven among their repertoire, will perform at Highgate United Reformed Church.

The full line up can be found at highgatefestival.org

Enjoying Highgate Festival's Crazy Clay Creatures Workshop at the Wildlife Trail on Parkland Walk

Aydin (3), Nathanial (4), Mikey (6), Joaquin (3) and Emilio (6) at Highgate Festival's Crazy Clay Creatures Workshop at the Wildlife Trail on Parkland Walk - Credit: Polly Hancock

Stall holders at The Boogaloo vintage yard sale during Highgate Festival

Stall holders at The Boogaloo vintage yard sale during Highgate Festival - Credit: Polly Hancock

Head gardener Vicky Chown (centre) and chef Jo March (right) show visitors around OmVed as part of Highgate Festival

Head gardener Vicky Chown (centre) and chef Jo March (right) show visitors around the kitchen garden at OmVed as part of Highgate Festival. Seen here discussing calendulas - Credit: Polly Hancock

Pearly kings and queens opened the Highgate Festival gathering in Pond Square before leaving on PedalMe passenger bicycles 

Pearly Kings and Queens opened the Highgate Festival gathering in Pond Square before leaving on PedalMe passenger bicycles - Credit: Polly Hancock

A BMX Track design workshop was led by Maria Kramer from Room 102 architects as part of Highgate Festival

John Dye, Mateo Murphy, Rafael Domjan, Paul Domjan and Azai Domjan took part in a BMX Track design workshop led by Maria Kramer from Room 102 architects on the land next to Highgate Library in Shepherd's Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

Halleli made a hedgehog at the Crazy Clay Creatures Workshop at the Wildlife Trail on Parkland Walk, at Highgate Festival

Halleli, six, making a hedgehog at the Crazy Clay Creatures Workshop at the Wildlife Trail on Parkland Walk, as part of Highgate Festival - Credit: Polly Hancock

Rahan Ali, five, at the Crazy Clay Creatures Workshop at the Wildlife Trail on Parkland Walk, as part of Highgate Festival

Rahan Ali, five, at the Crazy Clay Creatures Workshop at the Wildlife Trail on Parkland Walk, as part of Highgate Festival - Credit: Polly Hancock

Pearly kings and queens opened the Highgate Festival gathering in Pond Square before leaving on PedalMe passenger bicycles 

Pearly Kings and Queens opened the Highgate Festival gathering in Pond Square before leaving on PedalMe passenger bicycles - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Highgate Festival window display at Highgate Vets (with added Minions)

The Highgate Festival window display at Highgate Vets (with added Minions) - Credit: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch:

Highgate News
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Thomas O’Neill , 82, after receiving treatment at the Whittington Hospital following a collision in Park Road

People

Wounded Crouch End pensioner 'shaken up' after zebra crossing collision

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
A masked-up server at Camden Town Brewery's new Beer Hall

Business | Gallery

Camden Town Brewery's new Bavarian Beer Hall opens in Kentish Town

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Residents Emily and Annie Arkell in front of the grass area proposed for Creative Explorers Day Nursery

Education News

Rift over nursery plan for play area outside Hornsey block

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Amazon Fresh has opened in the former Evans Cycles site in Chalk Farm

Amazon Fresh convenience store without tills opens in Chalk Farm

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus