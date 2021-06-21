Highgate Festival: Pearly Kings and Queens, clay creatures and BMX bikes

Gallery

Published: 1:21 PM June 21, 2021

Pearly Kings and Queens from Highgate Finsbury, Welwyn Garden City and Thornton Heath officially open the Highgate Festival gathering in Pond Square before leaving on passenger bicycles (PedalMe) down Highgate Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

Highgate Festival is well and truly under way, with Pearly Kings and Queens brightening up the village over the weekend.

Other events included the Crazy Clay Creatures Workshop in Parkland Walk and a BMX track design session, and OmVed Gardens opened up to the public.

There is still lots to come all through this week at the festival, which is on until Sunday (June 27).

On Saturday a Keats Meets Coleridge Guided Walk will begin at Keats House, while on Sunday conductor Sir Mark Elder and stage director John Caird will be in conversation at Lauderdale House.

On Saturday, Ensemble Luce, the Highgate-based outfit who have Mozart, Schubert, Rossini and Beethoven among their repertoire, will perform at Highgate United Reformed Church.

The full line up can be found at highgatefestival.org

Aydin (3), Nathanial (4), Mikey (6), Joaquin (3) and Emilio (6) at Highgate Festival's Crazy Clay Creatures Workshop at the Wildlife Trail on Parkland Walk - Credit: Polly Hancock

Stall holders at The Boogaloo vintage yard sale during Highgate Festival - Credit: Polly Hancock

Head gardener Vicky Chown (centre) and chef Jo March (right) show visitors around the kitchen garden at OmVed as part of Highgate Festival. Seen here discussing calendulas - Credit: Polly Hancock

Pearly Kings and Queens opened the Highgate Festival gathering in Pond Square before leaving on PedalMe passenger bicycles - Credit: Polly Hancock

John Dye, Mateo Murphy, Rafael Domjan, Paul Domjan and Azai Domjan took part in a BMX Track design workshop led by Maria Kramer from Room 102 architects on the land next to Highgate Library in Shepherd's Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

Halleli, six, making a hedgehog at the Crazy Clay Creatures Workshop at the Wildlife Trail on Parkland Walk, as part of Highgate Festival - Credit: Polly Hancock

Rahan Ali, five, at the Crazy Clay Creatures Workshop at the Wildlife Trail on Parkland Walk, as part of Highgate Festival - Credit: Polly Hancock

Pearly Kings and Queens opened the Highgate Festival gathering in Pond Square before leaving on PedalMe passenger bicycles - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Highgate Festival window display at Highgate Vets (with added Minions) - Credit: Polly Hancock