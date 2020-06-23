Gallery

‘Raising a smile’: North London photographer holds virtual lockdown exhibition with Lauderdale House

A north London photographer is offering a sneak peek into the tricks of the trade as part of a virtual lockdown exhibition with Lauderdale House on Tuesday evening.

Polly Hancock is holding an online private view in ‘Lockdown Lauderdale’ where she will share her favourite images to celebrate the Highgate Festival (June 20-28).

The experienced snapper will speak on Zoom with actor, writer and director Tim McArthur at 7.30pm on June 23 when Polly will share her tips on how to take the best action shots and reveal the quirks and joys of shooting for local communities.

Polly, a photographer for the Ham&High and its north London sister titles, said: “Delving through my photo archive, in this time of isolation, I thought that I would pull out a few of my favourites to share, especially those photographs that might raise a smile.

“At its heart, Highgate is a wonderful, sociable village, and this is evident in lockdown through the Mutual Aid groups.

“And hopefully when we come back together in person after this lockdown, that atmosphere will return.

“You never know, we might even have a greater appreciation of what being together means. I know I will.”

To view the exhibition and for more information click here.

To order a print email Lauderdale House director Katherine Ives on kives@lauderdale.org.uk

