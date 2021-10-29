Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Photo book to 'dispel myths' about urban foxes

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 5:34 PM October 29, 2021
An urban fox, getting comfortable

An urban fox, getting comfortable - Credit: Matt Maran

Pictures by an award-winning north London photographer will feature in a new book exploring the lives of the UK's foxes.

Fox: Neighbour Villain Icon will be released next spring and will include pictures by Matt Maran, as well as Neil Aldridge and Andy Parkinson, and a foreword by Chris Packham.

Matt's pictures will be known to some from his book Hampstead Heath: London's Countryside.

The new book aims to "shed light on the truth about foxes, and seek to dispel many of the myths that malign society’s attitudes towards these enigmatic animals".

Andy Parkinson said: “I have a genuine passion for foxes. I have worked with them for the last 10 to 15 years, and a huge motivation for me is to show the beauty, show the worth, and show the value of these incredible icons of our countryside.” 

A Kickstarter campaign to fund the book closes on October 30.

You may also want to watch:

North London News
Hampstead News
Haringey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Faith leaders outside of the Golders Green Hippodrome with banner in support of the Markaz El Tathgheef el-Eslami group

Barnet Council

Golders Green Hippodrome sold as Islamic centre plan abandoned

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Catherine West MP has criticised the closure of Lloyds bank in Muswell Hill

MP bemoans closure of Lloyds Bank in Muswell Hill

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
water works crouch end

Haringey Council

'Unacceptable': Fury over Crouch End roadworks diverting W5 bus

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
nicole hurley candles memorial

Hundreds gather on Primrose Hill to mourn Nicole Hurley

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon