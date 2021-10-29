Photo book to 'dispel myths' about urban foxes

Pictures by an award-winning north London photographer will feature in a new book exploring the lives of the UK's foxes.

Fox: Neighbour Villain Icon will be released next spring and will include pictures by Matt Maran, as well as Neil Aldridge and Andy Parkinson, and a foreword by Chris Packham.

Matt's pictures will be known to some from his book Hampstead Heath: London's Countryside.

The new book aims to "shed light on the truth about foxes, and seek to dispel many of the myths that malign society’s attitudes towards these enigmatic animals".

Andy Parkinson said: “I have a genuine passion for foxes. I have worked with them for the last 10 to 15 years, and a huge motivation for me is to show the beauty, show the worth, and show the value of these incredible icons of our countryside.”

A Kickstarter campaign to fund the book closes on October 30.