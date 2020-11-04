Covid-19 lockdown sees Phoenix Cinema in East Finchley pause long-awaited return

The Phoenix Cinema was due to open on Thursday. Picture: Siorna Ashby @siornaphotography

The Phoenix Cinema in East Finchley has reluctantly hit pause on its reopening plans due to the impending Covid-19 lockdown.

For the first time since March, the independent cinema was set to open on Thursday - the very same day the nationwide restrictions come into effect.

The Phoenix had organised a showing of The Human Voice on November 7, hosted by film critic and Phoenix patron Mark Kermode.

Having kitted itself out to make the venue Covid-secure and - encouragingly - sold “a lot” of tickets, the cinema will now refund all of its customers.

Alison Gold, the chair of the Phoenix Cinema Trust, told the Ham&High: “We’re ready to open and we’ll open as soon as we can.

“We’ve got some good stuff to show people, but we’ll just have to wait and see how long the lockdown lasts.”

In an interview last month, before the lockdown was announced, Alison said that social distancing left the cinema only able to sell about 80 tickets for its 250-capacity auditorium.

