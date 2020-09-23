Search

‘One man crime wave’ who terrorised Maida Vale jailed for three and a half years

PUBLISHED: 17:01 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 23 September 2020

Philip Oyelade, a

Philip Oyelade, a "one-man Maida Vale crime wave". Picture: Met Police

Archant

A man has been jailed over what police called “a one-man crime wave” across Maida Vale and the surrounding area.

Philip Oyelade, 40, of no fixed address, was given a three and a half year sentence at Southwark Crown Court on September 22 after pleading guilty to offences including burglary, assault, possession of an offensive weapon, drug use, and public order offences.

One burglary, in Edbrooke Road, saw Oyelade and an accomplice steal £20,000 worth of property on August 10 2019.

He was arrested at the scene of a later burglary in Barnwood Close, after police had been searching for him in relation to three other burglaries, all within the W9 postcode area.

He also admitted assault and actual bodily harm charges in relation to an incident in which he headbutted a youth worker and brandished a samurai sword at the Amberley Youth Project in Clearwell Drive.

Det Const Sam Ekeocha said: “It would not be an exaggeration to describe Phillip Oyelade as a one man crime wave in the W9 postcode.

“He is a violent man who did not think twice about breaking into people’s homes in broad daylight. It was the bravery of the residents, workers and police officers of the W9 area which lead to his arrest and subsequent conviction.”

Topic Tags:

