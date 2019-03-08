Parents urge Westminster Council to halt Carlton Hill nursery rent increase

Carlton Hill Nursery School Archant

Dozens of parents and neighbours in Maida Vale have signed a petition calling on Westminster City Council not to raise the rent for the Carlton Hill Nursery.

Last month the Wood&Vale reported it had been told in its last rent review it should be paying £120,000 a year - double its current £60,000 fee.

The centre is run by the London Early Years Foundation (LEYF), a charity which offers a subsidy to parents on lower incomes. It's the first rent review in more than a decade for the nursery.

A letter was sent to parents last month saying LEYF was in negotiations with the council.

The petition has got 104 signatures and is open until September 30. It has been set up by parent Jonathan Teyssandier, whose 18-month-old daughter attends Carlton Hill. He said: "We wanted a way to formally show our feelings."

Council estates chief Cllr Rachael Robathan said: "We are listening to local opinion on this important matter. No decision has been made yet."

To sign the petition visit: http://www.petitions.westminster.gov.uk/CarltonHill/