The Who become first musicians to be recognised on Camden's Music Walk of Fame

The Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey with Christopher Entwistle during the Music Walk of Fame founding stone and first recipients unveilings at the Jazz Cafe in Camden, London. PA Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

The Who have become the first artists to have a stone on Camden's Music Walk of Fame.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first stone unveiled on Music Walk Of Fame in Camden, London. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire The first stone unveiled on Music Walk Of Fame in Camden, London. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

There was no sign of an eminence front from Roger Daltry and Pete Townshend as they were presented with their award by Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie. Camden very own Suggs from Madness was also present.

The stone was laid by Jazzie B at the Britannia Junction, near Camden Town tube station.

You may also want to watch:

The Who said: "We are honoured to be the first band with a stone on the Music Walk Of Fame. Camden has always been vital to London's thriving music scene and is, as we all know, a world-renowned hub for the arts.

"As Londoners, it's very surreal to be immortalised in stone on Camden High Street, and it's quite something to know that people can pop by and see us anytime, albeit virtually!"

The Founding Stone which signals the start of the walk. Using an app, visitors will be able to scan it and be taken on a journey through the culture and history of music.

The walk's founder, Lee Bennett said: "What a great day for music, fans, the world, London, and Camden. To cap it off by having one of the greatest bands of all time, I'm thrilled to bits."