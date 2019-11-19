Search

The Who become first musicians to be recognised on Camden's Music Walk of Fame

PUBLISHED: 15:07 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 19 November 2019

The Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey with Christopher Entwistle during the Music Walk of Fame founding stone and first recipients unveilings at the Jazz Cafe in Camden, London. PA Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

The Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey with Christopher Entwistle during the Music Walk of Fame founding stone and first recipients unveilings at the Jazz Cafe in Camden, London. PA Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

The Who have become the first artists to have a stone on Camden's Music Walk of Fame.

The first stone unveiled on Music Walk Of Fame in Camden, London. Picture: Ian West/PA WireThe first stone unveiled on Music Walk Of Fame in Camden, London. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

There was no sign of an eminence front from Roger Daltry and Pete Townshend as they were presented with their award by Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie. Camden very own Suggs from Madness was also present.

The stone was laid by Jazzie B at the Britannia Junction, near Camden Town tube station.

The Who said: "We are honoured to be the first band with a stone on the Music Walk Of Fame. Camden has always been vital to London's thriving music scene and is, as we all know, a world-renowned hub for the arts.

"As Londoners, it's very surreal to be immortalised in stone on Camden High Street, and it's quite something to know that people can pop by and see us anytime, albeit virtually!"

The Founding Stone which signals the start of the walk. Using an app, visitors will be able to scan it and be taken on a journey through the culture and history of music.

The walk's founder, Lee Bennett said: "What a great day for music, fans, the world, London, and Camden. To cap it off by having one of the greatest bands of all time, I'm thrilled to bits."

Archway Road crash: Appeal for witnesses after 30-year-old motorcyclist killed

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Hampstead Heath burglary: 'More than £1m' in jewels, clothes and cash stolen while a mum was home with her kids

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police

Dad who was seriously injured when hit by a car with his daughter in East Finchley backs new road safety measures

Mark Foster after he and his daughter were hit by a car in East Finchley on February 4 outside Martin Primary School. Picture: Mark Foster

Police release CCTV footage of armed gang who terrorised Camden mum in aggravated burglary

A still from footage of an aggravated burglary at a house near Abbey Road. Picture: Met Police

General Election 2019: Liberal Democrat Jo Swinson arrives in Hampstead & Kilburn to plant trees and woo Labour voters

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plants a tree at the Razumovsky Academy in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

