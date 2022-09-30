Hornsey Pétanque Club raised £25,000 to construct a court in Priory Park and in Alexandra Palace - Credit: HPC

Two purpose-built pétanque courts are being built in Haringey.

Hornsey Pétanque Club (HPC) secured agreements and planning permission with Alexandra Park, Palace Charitable Trust and Haringey Council to construct two-lane courts in Alexandra and Priory parks.

Members raised £25,000 for the project.

Construction of the Priory Park Court is well under way and construction of the Alexandra Palace court starts on October 4.

Both courts are intended for community use, on a first-come-first-served basis.

HPC was officially founded in 2021 to encourage more people to play this "simple, easy-to-learn game".

Peter Emery, chair of HPC, said: "The club emerged from a group of enthusiasts playing on a largely disused car park in Alexandra Park and Palace for the past three years."

He said HPC has roughly 40 members playing three times a week on average, with more joining "all the time".

"HPC seeks to banish the stigma that pétanque is a game played mainly by gentlemen of a certain age," he added.

"Our aim is to be as inclusive as possible and already we have several nationalities and a growing number of ladies amongst our membership.

"Both HPC’s new courts will also have disabled access."

Pétanque is a French sport with similarities with bowls.

In pétanque the objective is to score points by having boules closer to the target than the opponent after all boules have been thrown.

HPC is affiliated to Petanque England.

Membership brings benefits including insurance, access to competitions and coaching.

"We actively encourage our members to improve their skills in playing pétanque at whatever level they aspire to," Peter said.

"HPC has been founded on an ethos of friendship and social contact for its members throughout one of the most difficult periods in UK history."

Pétanque has spread rapidly from Provence to the rest of France in roughly 1910, then to the rest of Europe, and then to Francophone colonies and countries around the world.

The game made an appearance in the 1981 film adaptation of Agatha Christie's murder mystery Evil Under The Sun.